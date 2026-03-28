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Home > Offbeat News > Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

A viral video of a Blinkit delivery partner allegedly tampering with customer orders has raised serious concerns over trust, hygiene, and accountability in fast delivery services.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage (Image: Instagram/ gagan.darkside)
Viral Video Sparks Outrage (Image: Instagram/ gagan.darkside)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 00:22:14 IST

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Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

A viral video of a delivery partner for Blinkit allegedly taking things from someone’s order has gone viral and has created concerns about whether or not people will be able to trust hyperlocal delivery services.

In this viral video, which seems to have been filmed from another building, a delivery driver is seen taking a break mid-delivery to open a customer’s package and maybe take something from it before proceeding with the delivery service. Additionally, pieces of video have circulated that show this same delivery driver taken food out of packaging and resealed it before delivering these products.

Viral Video: Hygiene and Safety Concerns Rise

Another example supporting this viral trend includes a driver found to be eating items in someone else’s order, like fruit, while delivering these products. Both incidents have led to a lot of users expressing outrage at the lack of oversight and accountability in these services. 

Many users have raised “deeply disturbing” issues on these types of events taking place, while also citing many hygiene and customer service safety concerns from these events. In addition, the incidents have renewed the discussion about how reliable hyperlocal delivery services are in regards to safety and fast delivery.

Trust in Quick Commerce Questioned After Viral Video

Blinkit has yet to officially verify details of the viral clip but these instances have fed into has resulted in even further investigation into delivery operations. Quick commerce companies like Blinkit utilize fast-moving delivery services for food and other necessities. These services are designed to have deliveries made to consumers in a short amount of time and the increased amount of fast deliveries has put additional pressure on delivery drivers, as per some critics.

The video has also again brought to attention a major issue; whilst doorstep delivery is designed to be convenient for consumers, it brings up a variety of questions regarding; trust and safety of food; and the system’s accountability.

Also Read: Narhari Zirwal Viral MMS: Who Is The Transgender Seen With Maharashtra Minister In The Leaked Obscene Video? Everything You Need To Know    

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Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

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Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

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Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’
Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’
Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’
Viral Video Shows Blinkit Delivery Agent Opening Customer’s Order And Stealing Food; Netizens Call It ‘Deeply Disturbing’

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