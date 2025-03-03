The heartwarming video has been doing rounds on the internet, where a Russian tourist lauds Indian hospitality. The video has gained a lot of traction online since it was shared.

Viral Video Of Russian Tourist Lauding Indian Hospitality

The viral video showed a Russian tourist attending a family gathering outside a temple. While looking into the camera, he explained how the family first enquired about his nationality and then warmly invited him to join them for a meal. As the video unfolds, a man hands him an Indian thali meal consisting of daal, roti, sabzi, and papad. Curiously, the tourist asks, “What is this?” to which the man replies, “Papad.” The Russian then comments, “It is very tasty, guys.”

Russian Tourist Overwhelmed by Indian Hospitality – “Come to India” Advertisement · Scroll to continue Simple gestures build friendships that last a life time. 🇷🇺❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/gBjIiQHevv — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 2, 2025

Moreover, the tourist expresses how he was hungry and how the family offered him amazing hospitality. He also shares his fascination with Hindu culture, discussing temples and how every family has its temple. “Every Indian family has a special mandir, just for family,” he said in the video.

Netizens React

The viral video has already garnered 160K views with 9.8K likes. It also gained many views comments, “अतिथि देवो भवः! We are always known for our hospitality…”, a user remarked. Another user wrote, “Indians are born with vashudhaiv kutumbkam philosophy. In our families we are never taught to hate anyone. Even my parents told me to touch the feet of my maid during childhood when she was around 60+.” A third user came up saying, “Wow.”

