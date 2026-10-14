VIRAL VIDEO | Spot The Cops! Gujarat Police’s SHE Team Joins Garba In Chaniya-Cholis To Keep Women Safe

At Gujarat’s vibrant Garba nights, not every woman in a colourful chaniya-choli is there just to dance. Some are on duty. A video shared by Ahmedabad Police shows women officers from its SHE Team blending into Garba crowds in traditional attire, keeping a discreet watch on the celebrations to help protect women from harassment.

The unusual approach has caught attention because the officers are not standing apart from the crowd in uniform. Instead, they are moving among festivalgoers, becoming part of the celebrations while remaining alert to suspicious behaviour and anyone who might need help.

The idea is simple: keep women safe without taking away the spirit of the festival.

Who Are The Women Behind Gujarat’s Viral Garba Video?

The women seen in the video are members of Ahmedabad Police’s SHE Team, a specialised unit focused on the safety of women, children and senior citizens. According to reports, officers are wearing traditional outfits and mingling with revellers at Garba venues so they can discreetly monitor the crowds.

Their presence is intended to help identify potential troublemakers and respond to incidents of harassment without requiring women to leave the festivities or approach visibly uniformed officers.

The initiative is particularly relevant during Navratri, when Garba venues draw large crowds and celebrations continue late into the night.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Security Pro Max ❣️ Women protecting women, without interrupting the spirit of the festival. Gujarat Police’s SHE Teams blended into Garba crowds in traditional chaniya-cholis, keeping watch while becoming part of the celebration. https://t.co/eUizz6b3rm — Akanksha Parmar (@iAkankshaP) October 13, 2026

Why Are Women Cops Going Undercover During Navratri?

Garba is one of Navratri’s most recognisable traditions, bringing people together through music, dance and colourful ethnic wear. But crowded celebrations also require careful security arrangements.

By blending into the gathering, SHE Team personnel can observe what is happening at close quarters. Their role includes watching for harassment and other suspicious activity, allowing police to respond when necessary. The approach forms part of wider efforts to ensure that women can participate in festivities more safely.

The video has put the spotlight on a different side of festival security: officers who are present in the crowd without immediately appearing to be police personnel.

As Navratri celebrations continue, the initiative sends a clear message that women’s safety and festive enjoyment do not have to compete with each other.