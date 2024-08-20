Viral Video: TikTok Trend “Very Demure, Very Mindful” Takes the Internet by Storm

In the fast-moving world of social media, trends can ascend from niche obscurity to widespread fame almost overnight. The latest phenomenon to capture the internet’s attention is the “Very Demure, Very Mindful” meme, a trend that began on TikTok and has rapidly spread across various platforms. The origin of this viral sensation can be traced back to beauty influencer Jools Lebron, a transgender woman who sparked the meme with a succinct and impactful video.

Viral video

Jools Lebron, known for her insightful and polished approach to beauty, shared a 40-second TikTok clip where she described her makeup style as “very demure, very mindful.” For Lebron, the term “demure” encapsulates a sense of mindfulness, modesty, and a thoughtful approach to personal presentation. Her video illustrates her belief that “demure” means presenting oneself in a refined and considerate manner, both to oneself and to others.

In the video, Lebron elaborates on her concept of being demure: “You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful. I don’t come to work with a green-cut crease. I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. Do you see how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I’m very modest. I’m very mindful.”

The video resonated deeply with viewers, leading to an explosion of user-generated content on TikTok. Within a week, over 40,000 videos had utilized the audio from Lebron’s original post, showcasing a wide range of creative and humorous takes on the concept of being “demure” and “mindful.”

Meme’s virality evolved beyond initial context

The meme’s versatility has allowed it to evolve beyond its initial context, becoming a vehicle for users to humorously and ironically reflect on various aspects of mindfulness and self-presentation. It has provided a lighthearted way for people to engage with the culture of mindfulness, encouraging a more relaxed approach to self-image and personal presentation.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lebron shared her perspective on the meme’s impact: “Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world.”

Lebron’s success

Lebron’s viral success has had a significant impact on her personal and professional life. The widespread attention has not only amplified her creativity and humor but also played a crucial role in supporting her personal journey. The visibility and financial support generated through the trend have enabled her to advance in her transition, marking a meaningful milestone in her life.