Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Viral Video: Two Posh College Girls Indulge In Fight, Slaps And Punches In A Row, Watch

Viral Video: Two Posh College Girls Indulge In Fight, Slaps And Punches In A Row, Watch

Unlike a typical heated argument, this clash was all about creativity—both students unleashed a barrage of adjectives in an attempt to outwit each other while their amused classmates looked on.

Social media is plunged into humor after a video of two girls fighting goes viral. In the video, two girls at a prestigious university are seen engaging in an unusual verbal showdown. The talk then turned into slaps and punches in an attempt to outwit each other while their amused classmates looked on.

The clip, which surfaced online, shows the duo locked in a battle of words, throwing an elaborate mix of descriptive insults at each other with impressive fluency. From “pretentious and insufferable” to “obnoxiously ostentatious,” their vocabulary seemed endless. Meanwhile, their friends and fellow students could be seen laughing and cheering, thoroughly enjoying the spectacle.

Netizens have been quick to react, with many calling it the most “sophisticated” fight they’ve ever seen. Some even joked that this was proof that literature students know how to argue with flair. Others pointed out the refreshing change from the usual physical altercations that often go viral.

One comment humorously summed up the situation: “This is how you fight when your tuition fee costs more than your annual rent.” Another quipped, “Why should boys have all the fun? Let the intellectual battles begin!”

While the identities of the girls remain unknown, their unique way of handling disagreements has certainly left the internet entertained.

Also Read: Supreme Court Denies To Consider Plea Against Allahabad High Court’s Remark ‘Breaking Pajama Strings, Holding Breasts Is Not Rape’

