Viral Video: UK Cops Dress As Batman And Robin To Bust Gambling Gang On Westminster Bridge

In a scene straight out of a superhero movie, two Metropolitan Police officers in London took crime-fighting to a whole new level by donning Batman and Robin costumes to bust an illegal gambling racket. The dramatic operation, which unfolded on February 15 on Westminster Bridge, has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise and amusement in equal measure.

Inspector Darren Watson and Police Constable Abdi Osman dressed up as the iconic comic book duo to surprise repeat offenders involved in the notorious “three cups challenge” or “shell game.” These scams typically target unsuspecting tourists and have become a recurring problem in the area.

According to the Met Police, the suspects were familiar with the regular patrolling officers, making it difficult to catch them in the act. “We know that two repeat offenders have been operating on Westminster Bridge and have come to recognise me and my team from our patrols,” said Inspector Watson. “I knew we had to think outside the box, and that’s when I remembered the Batman and Robin costumes I had on hand.”

Here is the video:

WATCH: As Batman and Robin make arrests on Westminster bridge pic.twitter.com/XrsRlWA9MS — Greatest Hits Radio London News (@GHRLondonNews) April 11, 2025

The clever disguise worked. The duo successfully nabbed Eugen Stoci and Constica-Gherorghe Barbu during the undercover operation. Barbu was later convicted at Croydon Magistrates’ Court and fined £925 (approximately ₹1.03 lakh). Stoci was convicted in absentia at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Not the First Time: Cops Around the World Embrace Costumes

This isn’t the first instance of law enforcement officers using costumes to outwit criminals. Just last month, during Brazil’s famous Sao Paulo carnival, local police officers dressed as Power Rangers arrested a suspected thief and recovered seven stolen mobile phones. The incident quickly gained attention online, with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas posting: “It’s morphin’ time!”

In another creative sting operation, police in Lima, Peru, disguised an officer in a capybara costume to carry out a drug raid. The raid was successful, leading to the recovery of over 1,700 packages of cocaine and marijuana.

These unconventional approaches to policing are not just viral moments they’re turning out to be surprisingly effective in catching criminals off guard.

