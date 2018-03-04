Whenever there is a threat to the child, mothers always stand in front as a protection shield. Not just the human beings the motherly care and protection are same in animals too. A video that is doing round the internet has showcased an incident which proves that mothers can cross every hurdle to protect their child. The video begins with a mumma bear who is carrying her baby on her back and roaming around the jungle and fights with a tiger to protect the baby bear.

Whenever there is a threat to the child, mothers always stand in front as a protection shield. Not just in the human being, the motherly care and protection are same in animals too. A video that is doing round the internet has showcased an incident which proves that mothers can cross every hurdle to protect their child. The video is shared by The Bamboo Forest Safari Lodge, Tadoba. In the video, a Mumma sloth bear takes on tiger who tries to attack the baby bear.

The video begins with a Mumma bear who is carrying her baby on her back and roaming around the jungle, minutes after a tiger arrives there who comes closer and attacks them. But he gets the answer as the mother bear that furiously attacks bear to save the little one. A battle between bear and tiger ensues and soon turns into a bleeding fight. In starting the powerful tiger pins the beardown. The bear tries hard to get rid of tigers grip but he holds tightly, but after some time the table turns around and bear flees from the mouth of the tiger.

Mumma bear jump and on the tiger and tries to hold tigers mouth with the hand and bites him big teeth. After a long battle, tiger understood that she will not give up and bear continues to attack. As the bear gets the hold tiger tries to defend himself. In front of strong defending from the bear, tiger gives up and run away. The video is a proof that shows the love and protection of mothers, which can take on any challenge to save their children.

