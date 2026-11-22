A woman has found a rather hilarious way to express what many restaurant customers have been complaining about lately: the disappearance of traditional paper menus. In a video that has been widely shared on social media, she questions why customers must scan QR codes and navigate websites just to find out what a restaurant has to offer.

Her most memorable question comes when she asks, “What happened to the f*ing piece of paper with the chicken on it?”** The line has become a talking point among viewers, with many agreeing that ordering food should not feel like completing a technology assignment.

This woman is intelligently funny 😂😂 https://t.co/9OOaYN27Jk — Àgbà John Doe (@jon_d_doe) November 18, 2026







What Did The Woman Say About QR Code Menus?

In the video, shared by Simona Hapciuc (@eusimonahapciuc), the woman begins by explaining that she walked out of a restaurant because it did not offer a traditional menu. She describes sitting down hungry and ready to order, only to be handed a QR code by the waiter. What follows is a sarcastic account of everything customers are expected to do before they can even browse the food options.

She lists the steps: taking out a phone, unlocking it, opening the camera, scanning the code and waiting for a website to load. Then come cookie notifications, newsletter prompts and, sometimes, the need to connect to the restaurant’s Wi-Fi. She jokes that customers might as well be asked to complete a technical exercise just to find out the price of a Caesar salad.

The situation gets even more frustrating when the digital menu turns out to be a PDF that requires customers to zoom in and out to read the dishes. She also raises a simple question: what happens if someone’s phone battery is dead? The woman eventually explains that she asked the waiter for a regular menu but was told that the restaurant only offered QR codes. She decided to leave, saying she was a customer, not an IT specialist.

Internet Reacts To The Viral Restaurant Rant

The video has prompted plenty of reactions from social media users, many of whom have shared their own experiences with restaurants that rely exclusively on digital menus. Caroline Dinnage, responding to the discussion on X, shared how she handled a similar situation. She wrote that when a restaurant asked her to scan a QR code, she simply said she did not have her phone with her. According to her, a paper menu soon appeared.

Another user, Lanah, echoed the woman’s most memorable question about the missing piece of paper with the chicken on it. Several others called for restaurants to bring back printed menus, while some argued that the shift towards QR codes has also reduced opportunities for customers to interact with wait staff and ask questions about dishes.

One user summed up the sentiment by calling for the return of paper menus, cashiers, customer care and human interaction.

Why Are QR Code Menus Frustrating Some Restaurant Customers?

QR-code menus allow restaurants to display their food options digitally, update prices and reduce the need to print physical copies. However, the experience can become inconvenient when customers have to depend entirely on their phones. A slow internet connection, a website that refuses to load, a complicated Wi-Fi password or a small PDF menu can turn a simple ordering process into a frustrating one.

For some customers, printed menus are also part of the dining experience. They prefer browsing the dishes, looking at pictures and asking the waiter for recommendations rather than navigating a website. The viral video has brought that everyday frustration into the spotlight, with its central demand being a simple one: bring back the paper menu.

ALSO READ: Watch Video: Leopard Enters Uttarakhand House At Midnight, Walks Into Kitchen Looking For Food – What Happened Next?