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Home > Offbeat News > VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

A video purportedly showing women in red sarees performing Garba inside a Mumbai local train has gone viral. The group can be seen dancing to a Gujarati devotional song amid Navratri celebrations, although the recording’s exact date and location remain unverified.

VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 16:03 IST

group of women dressed in red sarees and traditional outfits has caught the internet’s attention after a video purportedly showing them performing Garba inside a Mumbai local train surfaced on social media. Dancing in circles to a Gujarati devotional song, the women bring a festive twist to an otherwise routine commute amid the ongoing Navratri celebrations. 

Viral Video Shows Women Dancing To Gujarati Devotional Song

The clip shows the women performing Garba steps to Pavagadh Vali Mane Darshan De, a devotional song associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. Their red outfits and coordinated dance moves stand out in the footage, which has been shared online during the festive season. 

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The unusual setting is what makes the video stand out. Garba is traditionally performed in groups during Navratri, with participants moving in circles to devotional music. Seeing the dance inside a local train has brought a familiar festive tradition into an everyday public space.

However, the exact location and date of the recording have not been independently verified. It is also unclear when the footage was filmed, so it cannot be confirmed that the dance took place during the current Navratri celebrations.

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Why Garba Is Closely Associated With Navratri

Garba is a traditional Gujarati folk dance performed during Navratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her various forms. The nine-night celebration is marked by prayers, devotional music and community gatherings, with Garba and Dandiya Raas among its best-known traditions.

The dance is particularly popular in Gujarat and is also widely celebrated in Mumbai, where communities organise festive events featuring traditional attire and music.

The viral train video offers a glimpse of that festive enthusiasm in an unexpected setting. While the footage has drawn attention for its unusual backdrop, the available reports do not establish where the women boarded the train or whether the performance was organised in advance. 

The clip has surfaced amid Navratri celebrations across the country, when social media is filled with videos of Garba performances, traditional outfits and community festivities.

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VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
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VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

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VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

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VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention
VIRAL VIDEO | Who Needs A Garba Ground? Women Turn Mumbai Local Train Into A Dance Floor; Festive Clip Wins Attention

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