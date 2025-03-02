Home
Monday, March 3, 2025

  Viral Video: Woman Allegedly Fakes Pregnancy Using Stored UrineTo Extort Money From Boyfriend, Netizens React

Viral Video: Woman Allegedly Fakes Pregnancy Using Stored UrineTo Extort Money From Boyfriend, Netizens React

In a bizarre and jaw-dropping revelation, a woman has openly confessed to using deceitful tactics to extort money from her boyfriend during their live-in relationship. The viral video has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers.

Viral Video: Woman Allegedly Fakes Pregnancy Using Stored UrineTo Extort Money From Boyfriend, Netizens React

Viral Video of girl


In a bizarre and jaw-dropping revelation, a woman has openly confessed to using deceitful tactics to extort money from her boyfriend during their live-in relationship. The viral video has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers.

What Is Viral Video About?

In a candid interview shared by Instagram account @crazy_deep07, the woman, identified only as Sejal, made a chilling admission: she stored her urine in a bottle, kept it in the freezer, and used it to create fake pregnancy test results—even after undergoing an abortion.

According to Sejal’s story, her manipulative actions were motivated by a desire to pressure her boyfriend for financial gain. The clip, which comes with the caption, “Sejal got no chill. (PS: Story is fictional),” has already amassed a staggering 42 million views, leaving viewers both stunned and bewildered.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deep Maheshwari (@crazy_deep07)

Netizen Reacts

As expected, the confession has sparked an intense backlash across social media. Many users have expressed outrage, with some calling for greater awareness and protection of men’s rights in relationships. One user wrote, “It’s disappointing to see how social media is being used to normalize vulgarity just for views. This kind of content not only lowers the quality of online discussions but also negatively influences the younger generation.”

Others reacted with a mix of humor and disbelief. “Wow, business bna rakha hai yaar,” one user quipped, while another added, “New fear unlocked.” A few users also mocked the situation, asking, “Who called her in the podcast?”

Despite the controversy, the clip has gone viral, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and sparking a larger conversation about the ethics of content shared on social media. While the story was later revealed to be fictional, the impact of Sejal’s confession remains, raising eyebrows and provoking heated debates online.

