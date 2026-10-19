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Home > Offbeat News > VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

CCTV footage from a Starbucks outlet on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street has surfaced online, allegedly showing a woman taking a customer’s wallet from his bag. Police have confirmed that the complaint has been registered.

Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks
Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 21:02 IST

A visit to Starbucks on Bengaluru’s Commercial Street took an unexpected turn after a customer allegedly lost his wallet inside the café. CCTV footage of the incident, shared on social media, appears to show a woman approaching the customer’s bag, reaching inside and taking out his wallet before walking away.

The incident came to light after Disha Bhatia, whose partner was allegedly targeted, posted the footage on X on October 18. She tagged Bengaluru Police and HDFC Bank, seeking assistance over the alleged theft and the difficulties she faced while trying to get help from the bank. 

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What Does The CCTV Footage Show?

The footage appears to show the woman approaching the customer’s bag and reaching inside to remove his wallet. She then walks away with the item, seemingly without attracting attention from other people at the café.

Sharing the video, Disha warned other customers to remain cautious while visiting public places.

“Folks, please be extra extra careful, this lady stole my partner’s wallet from @Starbucks Commercial Street,” she wrote in her post. 

Bengaluru Police Respond To Complaint

Seeking intervention, Disha tagged Bengaluru Police in her post. The Commercial Street Police Station responded that her complaint had been received and asked her to visit the police station.

The publicly shared response did not provide further details about the investigation or confirm whether the woman seen in the footage had been identified. 

Disha Bhatia Raises Concerns Over HDFC Bank Support

Alongside seeking police assistance, Disha expressed frustration with HDFC Bank’s customer care service, alleging that she had not received clear instructions on what to do after the wallet went missing.

HDFC Bank responded to her post, apologised for her distressing experience and said it wanted to assist her. The bank’s public response did not specify what steps had subsequently been taken to resolve the issue. 

The incident has prompted renewed reminders for people to keep their bags and valuables secure in cafés and other public spaces. While the footage appears to capture the alleged act, the identity of the woman and the outcome of the police complaint have not been confirmed in the publicly available information.

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VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond
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VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

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VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond
VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond
VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond
VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond
VIRAL VIDEO | Woman Caught On CCTV Allegedly Taking Wallet From Customer’s Bag At Bengaluru Starbucks, Police Respond

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