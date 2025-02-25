Viral Video: Woman Dips Her Phone In Holy Sangam Water To Include Her Husband In The Ritual At Maha Kumbh Mela

In the viral video, she is seen standing alone at the Sangam, making a video call to her husband, who is shown lying on a bed.

A video capturing a wife’s unconventional approach to her husband’s absence at the Maha Kumbh has taken social media by storm. In the clip, the woman is seen attending the religious event alone but manages to include her husband in the ritual by immersing her phone in the sacred Sangam waters while on a video call with him.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Record-Breaking Gathering

The Maha Kumbh, held in Prayagraj, is one of the largest religious festivals in India, attracting millions of devotees to bathe in the holy confluence of rivers known as the Sangam. This year’s event saw a historic turnout, with approximately 63 crore people participating. The festival is set to conclude on Mahashivratri, February 26.

With many devotees unable to attend the event in person, several resorted to innovative methods to connect with the spiritual gathering. Some participants printed photos of their loved ones and dipped them in the sacred waters, while others recited names as a symbolic form of participation.

Wife’s Symbolic Gesture Captures Attention

Amid these creative gestures, the wife’s symbolic act has particularly stood out. In the viral video, she is seen standing alone at the Sangam, making a video call to her husband, who is shown lying on a bed. To include him in the holy ritual, she immerses the phone in the water, symbolically allowing him to participate.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from amusement to disbelief. Some users humorously questioned the logic behind the act, joking that if the phone had slipped into the water, the husband would have attained “salvation” directly.

Others found the situation amusing and even tagged friends who missed the event, suggesting they try the same approach.

The incident not only highlights the innovative ways people are staying connected but also showcases the lengths individuals go to fulfill religious traditions despite physical limitations.