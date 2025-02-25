Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Offbeat»
  • Viral Video: Woman Dips Her Phone In Holy Sangam Water To Include Her Husband In The Ritual At Maha Kumbh Mela

Viral Video: Woman Dips Her Phone In Holy Sangam Water To Include Her Husband In The Ritual At Maha Kumbh Mela

In the viral video, she is seen standing alone at the Sangam, making a video call to her husband, who is shown lying on a bed.

Viral Video: Woman Dips Her Phone In Holy Sangam Water To Include Her Husband In The Ritual At Maha Kumbh Mela

Viral Maha Kumbh Video


A video capturing a wife’s unconventional approach to her husband’s absence at the Maha Kumbh has taken social media by storm. In the clip, the woman is seen attending the religious event alone but manages to include her husband in the ritual by immersing her phone in the sacred Sangam waters while on a video call with him.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by ❣️Shilpa Chauhan Up54❣️ (@adityachauhan7338)

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Record-Breaking Gathering

The Maha Kumbh, held in Prayagraj, is one of the largest religious festivals in India, attracting millions of devotees to bathe in the holy confluence of rivers known as the Sangam. This year’s event saw a historic turnout, with approximately 63 crore people participating. The festival is set to conclude on Mahashivratri, February 26.

With many devotees unable to attend the event in person, several resorted to innovative methods to connect with the spiritual gathering. Some participants printed photos of their loved ones and dipped them in the sacred waters, while others recited names as a symbolic form of participation.

Wife’s Symbolic Gesture Captures Attention

Amid these creative gestures, the wife’s symbolic act has particularly stood out. In the viral video, she is seen standing alone at the Sangam, making a video call to her husband, who is shown lying on a bed. To include him in the holy ritual, she immerses the phone in the water, symbolically allowing him to participate.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, ranging from amusement to disbelief. Some users humorously questioned the logic behind the act, joking that if the phone had slipped into the water, the husband would have attained “salvation” directly.

Others found the situation amusing and even tagged friends who missed the event, suggesting they try the same approach.

The incident not only highlights the innovative ways people are staying connected but also showcases the lengths individuals go to fulfill religious traditions despite physical limitations.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

Maha Kumbh viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine