The video that has gone viral, which shows the girl standing too close to the guy traveling on a public transport vehicle while shooting herself on video, has led to intense debate in social media. The video shows how the guy keeps turning away from her and repositioning himself in an attempt to distance himself from her. But some users on social media accuse the girl of getting too close to the man intentionally to create a scene on social media.

The controversy has taken another turn after separate social media posts claimed that the interaction was not a real incident but a scripted scene from an upcoming Marathi film titled Janak. There is no independent confirmation of this claim either.

Viral video sparks questions over woman’s behaviour on bus

The selfie-style recording shows the woman standing beside the man with her phone pointed towards them. Online captions allege that she had enough room to step back but repeatedly moved closer instead.

The man, meanwhile, appears to avoid engaging with her and repeatedly changes his posture. The viral video has led to accusations that the interaction may have been staged to create a reaction and attract views. However, neither the woman’s identity nor her actual intentions have been established.

Viral video authenticity remains unconfirmed

There are no confirmed timestamps, official complaints or statements from any transit authority establishing when or where the incident occurred. The competing claims about the Marathi film Janak have also not been independently verified.

Experts who follow developments in digital media have warned that narrow-framed recordings made using mobile phones, if released in absence of the entire context, could lead to misconceptions about regular conversations, especially those held in densely packed public places.

‘Viral video’ revives controversy over ‘social media trials’

The video clip has led to heated debates surrounding issues of personal space, recording others without their permission and passing judgements about individuals on the basis of brief clips. Journalists have also referred to another case in January 2026 in Kerala which had a tragic end after a video taken from a bus became a viral sensation.

Disclaimer: NewsX has neither been able to verify the authenticity, location or situation of the viral video clip. Claims about the footage being an actual incident in a public transport vehicle or an acted-out scene for the Marathi movie Janak have yet to be verified.

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