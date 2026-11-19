There has been an alarming claim that a woman has been burned alive at a crematorium. This is a disturbing claim that has raised concern on social media through a viral video account asking questions on medical examination prior to pronouncement of death. The story states that the body of the deceased woman was taken to the crematorium by her relatives after she had been pronounced dead, but screams and cries were heard coming out of the burning chamber shortly after.

Viral video claims woman screamed inside cremation furnace

According to the circulating account, people present at the crematorium were startled when they heard muffled cries coming from inside the chamber. They reportedly rushed to stop the cremation and opened the furnace door to check what was happening.

Nonetheless, the allegation states that the extremely high temperature had become lethal at that point when the room was opened, making it impossible to help the lady.

The viral video story has brought up a debate regarding the need for appropriate clinical examination before declaring a patient dead and carrying out their last rites.

Viral Video Raises Questions over Death Certification

People from social media have asked how it could be possible for someone who was still alive to be declared dead without undergoing appropriate clinical tests. Doctors and law experts have always emphasized the need to observe medical procedures such as death certification by an appropriate medical expert.

However, there are some vital aspects of the alleged incident that are not known yet. The viral posts have not revealed the date and location of the alleged incident, and neither the name of the crematorium nor the name of the lady.

Viral Video Case Unconfirmed Officially

However, even as the viral video is shared widely and people react to it, there is yet no statement by any local law enforcement authority or any credible news channel to back up the story or prove that such an incident took place.

Without these pieces of information, it becomes hard to tell whether the incident took place or not. There are still questions about the alleged cremation and how the woman died.

Disclaimer: All claims related to the viral video and the incident have not been independently confirmed by NewsX. No report on the incident has been established yet.

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