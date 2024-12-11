Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s Son Name ‘Akaay’ Made It To Google’s Year In Search 2024

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son, named Akaay, made it to Google’s “Year in Search 2024” list. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in February 2024. The unique name, meaning “without form or body” in Sanskrit, sparked significant curiosity, leading “Akaay” to become the second-most searched term in the “Meaning” sub-section of the Year in Search list.

The name Akaay was announced by the couple on social media, prompting many to search for its meaning. According to reports, the name has Hindi and Turkish origins. In Sanskrit, it refers to “something without kaay”—meaning without form or body. The term “kaaya” in Sanskrit means “body.”

Akaay ranked second on the list, with “All eyes on Rafah” taking the top spot. Other notable search terms in the top five include “Cervical Cancer,” “Tawaif,” and “Demure.” Other trending terms included “Pookie,” “Moye Moye,” “Good Friday,” “Stampede,” and “Consecration.”

Google Trends data shows that people were most interested in the meaning of the name, with the following popular search queries: