Vrat Wale Momos Recipe: How To Make Delicious Fasting-Friendly Momos At Home During Navratri

Nine days of fasting, a craving for something more exciting than the usual plate, and a street-food favourite that seemed impossible to bring home. A home cook’s video doing the rounds this Navratri claims there is a way, and it needs far less than most people would guess.

A Craving That Fasting Rules Usually Block

Momos are among India’s most popular street foods, but they have always seemed off-limits during Navratri. The usual wrapper is made of refined flour, and the filling leans on onion and garlic, both avoided during the vrat.

By the middle of the fast, many families are tired of the same few dishes and look for something different. That is where this video found its audience. The creator says the momos turn out so tasty that people can enjoy them even when they are not fasting, and that she is doing exactly that herself.

Ingredients You Need

The list is short, and nothing in it breaks the fast.

For the dough:

1 bowl sabudana (sago)

Pink salt (sendha namak)

Water, added a little at a time

For the filling:

Paneer

Pink salt

Black pepper

Green coriander, chopped

Green chilli, chopped

For cooking:

Ghee, for greasing the plate

The video does not give exact amounts beyond the one bowl of sabudana, so quantities for the rest are left to the cook’s judgement.

Step by Step: How the Momos Are Made

Step 1: Make the dough. Grind the sabudana into a fine powder and move it to a mixing bowl. Add salt, then pour in water a little at a time and knead until the dough is soft. Let it rest for five minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the filling. While the dough rests, mix the paneer with pink salt, black pepper, green coriander and green chilli. Blend everything well. No cooking is needed at this stage.

Step 3: Roll and cut. Roll small portions of dough into little puris. Press a small bowl over each one and cut out a neat circle.

Step 4: Fill and shape. Place a spoonful of filling in the centre of each circle. Gather the edges and seal them in the classic momo shape.

Step 5: Grease the plate. Rub a little ghee over a plate so the momos do not stick, and arrange all the shaped pieces on it.

Step 6: Steam. Steam the momos for 10 to 12 minutes on a medium flame.

The video ends with the momos still cooking and does not say what to serve with them, so home cooks can pair them with a chutney or dip that follows their household’s fasting rules.

Will It Work in Your Kitchen?

The recipe is simple on paper, but the real test is the wrapper. Sabudana dough behaves differently from wheat dough, and viewers who try it will find out whether it holds together as well as it appears to in the video. A batch or two should be enough to decide if these momos earn a regular place on the festive table.

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