Walk 100 Steps After A Meal Or Sit In Vajrasana? Experts Reveal Which Is More Effective For Better Digestion

Long before digestion apps and wellness influencers came along, Indian households had their own post-meal rituals figured out. Two of the most common ones, taking a short walk and sitting in Vajrasana, are still widely followed today, but which one actually works better for the gut?

The Argument For Taking A Hundred Steps

The tradition of this ritual is based on the practice called shatapawali, literally meaning one who walks a hundred steps. It is grounded in Ayurveda, which is based on the belief that light physical activity after a meal helps kindle the digestion fire, agni. In addition to this, there is a scientific explanation. Post-meal walks have been proven to promote the process of food being transferred from the stomach to the small intestine faster; hence, reducing the probability of gas and acid reflux. Moreover, research has shown the benefits of short walks after meals for regulating blood sugar levels in those who have diabetes.

The Case For Sitting In Vajrasana

Vajrasana is referred to as the thunderbolt pose. It is distinctive among yoga poses due to its being the one pose that is practiced immediately after eating. Just sitting in this posture for five to ten minutes will help to get rid of all the problems connected with digestion, including constipation, while at the same time strengthening leg and back muscles. This pose is considered helpful in the fact that the body posture allows the food to move down smoothly without putting pressure on the body from a quicker motion.

Ayurveda On Excessive Physical Activity

As per the Ayurvedic experts, the body must not be engaged in physical activities such as brisk walking and other forms of activity because this will increase the levels of doshas and can even be harmful for individuals suffering from hypertension or heart ailments.

So Which One Wins

Most experts do agree that both these practices achieve the same basic objective, which is to improve digestion in a way that does not put any strain on the body immediately following meals. Those individuals who wish to remain light and active should opt for walking, but those individuals who wish to remain in one place should go for Vajrasana. It would be fair to say that neither of these two practices outdoes each other in terms of effectiveness; rather, it all boils down to individual comfort level.

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