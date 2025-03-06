Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Despite a Fire Weather Watch being issued for several Florida regions, including areas around Walt Disney World, the resort remains open. Guests are encouraged to take precautions and stay informed as conditions may change.

Walt Disney World Closed Amid Fire Weather Watch In Florida?

Walt Disney World is still open during the Fire Weather Watch in Florida.


A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for several areas in Florida, including the Treasure Coast, Palm Beaches, and Melbourne, affecting Walt Disney Resort in Orange and Osceola counties. The alert, issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), is in effect from Thursday morning to evening (11 AM to 7 PM).

What a Fire Weather Watch Means:

This alert is issued when conditions are favorable for dangerous fire behavior. Wildfires could start easily and be difficult to contain due to dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds.

Weather Conditions in Florida:

  • Strong Winds: Winds from the west to northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph.
  • Low Humidity: Humidity levels dropping to 25-35%, which increases the risk of wildfires.
  • Fire Spread Risk: Fires that start could spread quickly due to dry air, wind, and available fuel.

Is Walt Disney World Closed?

No, the Fire Weather Watch does not automatically mean a fire will occur. However, visitors should exercise caution, particularly because some areas of the resort are outdoors.

Restrictions and Considerations:

  • Outdoor Burning Restrictions: At Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, campfires and grills are prohibited due to the heightened fire risk.
  • Smoky Conditions: If wildfires break out nearby, smoke may affect visibility and air quality in the park.
  • Increased Fire Monitoring: Disney’s firefighting teams, along with local authorities, are likely increasing their vigilance to manage any fire threats.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Avoid smoking near wooded or grassy areas, and ensure cigarette butts are fully extinguished and disposed of properly.
  • Watch for local updates, as the Fire Weather Watch could escalate to a Red Flag Warning, indicating imminent fire danger.
  • Follow any instructions from Disney staff if weather conditions impact specific areas.

Currently, there have been no closures or changes to Walt Disney World operations, but guests should stay informed as conditions may change rapidly. Fire Weather Watches can escalate quickly, so it’s important to monitor updates closely.

Walt Disney World Closed

