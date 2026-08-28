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Home > Offbeat News > Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth

Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle was falsely linked to an explicit MMS clip in 2010. Here’s what the family said and how the controversy unfolded.

Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Was Dragged Into A Fake MMS Row (Images: X)
Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Was Dragged Into A Fake MMS Row (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 12:08 IST

Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif was pulled into a fake MMS controversy in 2010, years before she made her acting debut. An explicit video featuring a woman who looked strikingly similar to Isabelle began circulating and was labelled with her name. The clip had reportedly been around for some time and caused distress for the Kaif family. Katrina Kaif and her mother, Susana Mary Turcotte, categorically denied that the woman in the video was Isabelle. Contemporary reports also said a publication apologised after linking Katrina’s sister to the clip.

At the time, Isabelle was 17 and studying acting in New York. She was preparing to move to Mumbai and pursue a career in films, making the controversy particularly damaging for the family. Katrina Kaif publicly pushed back against the claims and urged people not to spread the video or associate it with her sister.

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“The video has been circulating for the last six months and it’s absolutely fake!” Katrina Kaif said at the time. She also said, “My mom is freaking out over certain stories appearing in the papers and is planning to legal action. Even YouTube knows it’s a fake video and that it’s not Isabella.”

Katrina Kaif further appealed to people to stop circulating material involving her underage sister. “I request people not to harm a minor (Isabella, 17 years old) by carrying these fake videos. Do you think this video would be floating around for so many months if it was true?” she said.

Katrina Kaif’s sister later moved ahead with acting career

The controversy did not end Isabelle’s plans to enter films. She later appeared in Mom in 2013 and Dr. Cabbie in 2014, with the latter becoming her first major starring role. Salman Khan also supported the launch of Dr. Cabbie, which was co-produced by his banner.

Looking back from today, the 2010 episode remains an example of how an unverified explicit clip and a celebrity’s name were used together to create a damaging rumour. Katrina Kaif’s family consistently denied that Isabelle was the woman shown in the video, while contemporary coverage described the woman as a look-alike.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant MMS Controversy: What The Actor Had Revealed After the Viral Video Leak?    

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Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth
Tags: Bollywood newskatrina kaifmmsviral videos

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Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth

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Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth
Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth
Was Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Involved In An MMS Scandal? Here’s The Truth
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