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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

A video shared by Delhi creator Tej Beniwal shows commuters crowding into a metro station lift while he waits in his wheelchair, despite a sign asking passengers to prioritise people with disabilities and senior citizens.

Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift (Image: Instagram)
Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 13:25 IST

A clip from Delhi Metro has started an online debate about civic sense and access after some passengers were shown crowding in the lift of a Metro station while a passenger in a wheelchair was waiting outside.

The video posted by Tej Beniwal, who creates content in Delhi, has made the issue come to light where accessibility is ensured but passengers fail to use it properly.

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In the video, Beniwal can be seen sitting in his wheelchair outside the opened door of the lift while some passengers keep coming inside the already crowded place, without leaving any place for Beniwal to get in the lift. The clip then highlights the signboard fixed nearby, which states that physical disability persons and senior citizens are given priority. But still, passengers fail to follow the rule.

Posting the clip on Instagram, he writes, “Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?”. The Hindi line translates to “Now tell me, who is actually disabled?”

WATCH: Delhi Metro Lift Video Goes Viral



Beniwal captures some of the moments in his life on his Instagram page called The Wheelchair Vlogs. In this particular video, Beniwal points out an issue that persons with disabilities may face while using public places.

This video has raised some questions regarding the behavior of the commuters. They have raised the need to be more considerate and aware about the accessibility of the place. Some people felt that it was a matter of lack of civic sense while some people were questioning as to how the passengers continued to fill up the lift despite knowing that a person in a wheelchair was waiting there. The major point of concern in this video is not the availability of any accessibility facility. There is a lift available and there is also an instruction for priority boarding.

Why Is The Video Raising Questions About Accessibility?

Having a lift can be very important when one wants to travel between different floors of the metro station. If the lift is overcrowded or blocked by passengers, such travel will also be problematic despite the availability of infrastructure that makes transportation more accessible. Priority signage is also possible only if other passengers identify the nature of this kind of signage correctly and give people with disabilities enough space to move and pass through.

Thus, the video has started discussions on how our everyday actions might influence life of people with certain kinds of difficulties. In spite of the fact that there is special infrastructure designed to help such passengers, some consideration of others is also needed in order to ensure that the public space remains accessible to everybody. It has raised the question “Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?” by Beniwal.

It has also become part of a broader internet debate concerning empathy and proper behaviour of the public.

ALSO READ: From Supreme Court Row To Netflix Release: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Is Now Gajab Raat

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WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift
Tags: Delhi MetroIndia viral newsTej Beniwaltrending newsviral videoWheelchair Accessibility

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WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

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WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

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WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift
WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift
WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift
WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift
WATCH: ‘Ab Batao, Disability Kismein Hai?’ Delhi Metro Video Shows Wheelchair User Left Waiting As Commuters Crowd Lift

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