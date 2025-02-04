WATCH: Basant Panchami Celebrated At Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah

The dargah is decorated with yellow marigolds, and visitors wear yellow attire as a symbol of joy and new beginnings.

The Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi was filled with vibrant yellow hues as devotees gathered to celebrate Basant Panchami, a festival that marks the arrival of spring and honors Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom and knowledge. This centuries-old tradition, started by Amir Khusro, continues to be a symbol of communal harmony and cultural heritage.

A Tradition Rooted in History

Basant Panchami has been celebrated at the dargah since the time of the 13th-century Sufi saint Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. According to legend, when his beloved nephew Taqiuddin passed away, the saint was overcome with grief. Seeing this, his devoted disciple Amir Khusro dressed in yellow and presented mustard flowers to cheer him up. This moment marked the beginning of the Basant Panchami celebrations at the dargah.

Festivities at the Dargah

On this special day, devotees offer yellow flowers and a yellow sheet at the tombs of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Amir Khusro. The dargah is decorated with yellow marigolds, and visitors wear yellow attire as a symbol of joy and new beginnings. A special Sufi Qawwali mehfil, known as “Khusro ki Basant,” is organized, where renowned qawwals sing spiritual melodies in tribute to the divine.

A Message of Brotherhood

The celebration at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah is more than just a religious event; it is a cultural gathering that brings together people from all communities. Both Hindus and Muslims participate, symbolizing India’s Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, a unique blend of diverse traditions and shared heritage.

Sajjadanashin Khwaja Syed Mohammad Nizami emphasized that this festival spreads the message of love, unity, and harmony, proving that beyond religious boundaries, we are all one.

Every year, Basant Panchami at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah stands as a testament to India’s rich cultural fabric, where spirituality and brotherhood flourish together.

