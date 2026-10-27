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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a man reportedly begging on the street suddenly running away after being offered an injection, sparking debate over his apparent paralysis.

Viral Video: Man Runs After Being Offered An Injection (Image: X)
Viral Video: Man Runs After Being Offered An Injection (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 11:21 IST

A video that has been making rounds on various social media sites shows a man who seemed to be paralyzed suddenly springing to his feet and fleeing after he was offered an injection by another individual. It is stated that the man was seen begging on the streets when the person shooting the video approached him and asked him about his ailment. The place where this happened is still unknown and it cannot be determined from the video.

Viral video shows man questioned about apparent paralysis

The viral video begins with the person filming approaching the man and asking how his apparent paralysis developed. He also asks whether the man had sought medical treatment and where he had undergone an examination.

During the exchange, the man reportedly gives differing responses to the questions, prompting the person recording the video to ask further questions about his condition and difficulty moving.

Viral video takes an unexpected turn when injection is offered

The interaction takes an unexpected turn when the person filming brings out an injection and suggests it could help the man recover. Soon afterwards, the man is seen apparently getting up and running away from the spot.

His abrupt movement shocks the videographer. The situation has become the highlight of the viral video, with people wondering why this man is acting the way he is, and what led to his disability.

Viral video triggers debate on the man’s health condition

This video has attracted a lot of attention from social media users who are speculating about the events in the video. Nonetheless, it doesn’t provide any evidence as to whether this man is paralyzed, what kind of medical condition he might have, and the reason for him running away after the needle was offered.

The viral video has been shared by Mohammad Toha 09. Despite the fact that the video is triggering the curiosity of many people regarding this man’s condition, his past medical history and the situation that took place at the time of the video are not known. Viral video causes debate, but there is no more medical information regarding the situation.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Theft at Delhi’s Ancient Kali Mata temple in Mangolpuri; Donation Box Targeted; Devotees Angry, Security Questioned    

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Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral
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Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Beggar Pretends To Be Paralysed, Man Approaches Him With Injection In Hand; Beggar Gets Up And Runs Away, Video Goes Viral

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