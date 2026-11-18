There was one interesting incident that happened during the celebration of Chhath Puja. A snake suddenly appeared in the place where devotees were doing their rituals in water. Instead of leaving the location, the snake started moving among the devotees while they were praying.

The entire episode has been captured on camera and has gone viral on various social media platforms. This incident has generated quite a number of responses from social media users who have described this as ‘Chhathi Maiya Ki Kripa’. Others have referred to it as a case where humans and nature share the same space. In the video, the devotees are seen gathering at a ghat for Chhath Puja while the snake can be seen moving around in the water. The reptile does not appear to attack any individual in the video.

The entire episode has gained popularity due to the context of occurrence of the incident and presence of snake among people during Chhath Puja festival. No injury was reported in this episode.

ये है आस्था, ये है विश्वास, यही है सनातन। पूजा के दौरान सांप का आना भी सौभाग्य समझा, ना कोई डर, न व्यवधान। जब पशुपति सबके नाथ, तो डरने की क्या बात।#छठपूजा https://t.co/TueMlz7K1d — Deep Anjum (@DeepAnjum) November 17, 2026







Why Do Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is a four-day puja which revolves around the worship of the Sun God, Surya and Chhathi Maiya. It is celebrated with much fervour in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh; however, it is also celebrated in various other parts of the country.

The process includes fasting, making traditional offerings, and offering arghya to the sun god at the time of sunset and sunrise. Devotees perform puja at river banks, ponds, and even specially made ghats, where they stand in water while praying. Chhath Puja in 2026 started from November 13 and ended on November 16 with the ceremony of Usha Arghya (offering at sunrise).

What Happened To The Snake?

According to the video footage, the snake slithered away from the ghat without attacking any person. The place where the snake appeared and its kind have not been independently ascertained by anyone. Also, there is no evidence showing that anyone called for help from wildlife authorities or snake rescuers.

Nevertheless, what made the scene notable was the prayers done by the devotees despite the presence of the animal in the water. Many people who watched the video made the event a subject of conversation during the celebration of Chhath Puja.

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