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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions

Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions

A viral video shows a child throwing his mother’s iPhone into a lake during a boat ride, leaving the phone lost underwater. The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some finding it funny while others raised concerns about child safety and lack of life jacket.

Viral video shows a child throwing his mother’s iPhone into a lake. (Photo: X)
Viral video shows a child throwing his mother’s iPhone into a lake. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:48 IST

An ordinary family outing on a boat turned into an expensive and unexpected mishap when a kid threw his mother’s iPhone into a lake. The viral video of the incident has attracted millions of views and delivered a wide range of reactions in social media. Video footage shows the child’s calm behavior inside the boat while he was holding the smartphone. Within a few seconds he simply dropped the device in the water. Quick-deep sinking left the family with no chance of recovering the phone.

The mother is shown to be shocked in the footage and tries to grab the phone back and fails in doing so. The incident went too fast and within a couple of seconds the smartphone went under the lake. However NewsX could not verify the credibility of the video.

Can an iPhone survive water exposure?

Modern iPhones come with water-resistance ratings, depending on the model. Devices from the iPhone 7 onwards are designed to withstand accidental splashes and short submersion under controlled conditions. However, Apple does not recommend intentional water exposure, as resistance can weaken over time and freshwater lake conditions can make recovery and survival uncertain.

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Despite its durability features, a device dropped into deep water often becomes difficult to retrieve or repair, especially after immediate submersion. As of now, it remains unclear whether the phone was recovered after the incident.

Why is the video going viral online?

The clip has made its way online and has greeted social media users in various ways, with many commenting on the humour of the instant. Others have taken a more sympathetic angle and sympathised with the depressed lover over the loss of his costly mobile phone. Some go so far as to be impressed with the child’s innocence and curiosity.

A number of viewers have also expressed concern over safety, since the child does not appear to have a life jacket on during their boat ride. This has taken the debate even further, with more people commenting on the need for safety basics, such as life jackets, during recreational water activities on the lake or river.

ALSO READ: When Is Father’s Day 2026? All You Need To Know About Date, History And Significance

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Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions
Tags: boat ride accident videoiPhone into lakeviral boat videoviral video

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Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions

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Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions
Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions
Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions
Watch: Child Throws Mother’s iPhone Into Lake During Boat Ride, Video Goes Viral With Mixed Reactions

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