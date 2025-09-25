LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Watch: 'Chup Chap Se Baithi Reh', Noida Uber Driver Threatens Women With Pipe In Viral Instagram Video, Arrested

Noida Uber driver Brajesh Kumar threatened five women with a pipe after a route dispute. Viral Instagram video shows him abusing passengers and demanding payment. Police have arrested him; Uber condemns the act.

Noida Uber driver threatens women with pipe over route dispute (Screengrab: IG/Tashu Gupta)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 25, 2025 12:28:12 IST

A shocking incident happened in Noida on Wednesday when five women passengers were allegedly threatened by an Uber driver with an iron pipe following a fight over directions. The incident, caught in a viral Instagram clip, has left people outraged on social media.

The group, as per one of the passengers, Tashu Gupta, had booked an Uber from Botanical Garden metro station to Sector 128, Noida. The women had offered to take the underpass route to skip traffic, but the driver, Brajesh Kumar, wanted to stick to Google Maps.

The trauma was shared on Instagram by Gupta, explaining how the incident unfolded. “After we politely asked him to take the usual route, he started abusing us and getting aggressive. He pushed me when I was getting out of the car and asked for money. He later opened the car trunk, took out a white rod, and threatened, ‘Aaj tujhe maarke jail bhi jana pade to chala jaunga’ (I will kill you even if I have to go to jail),” she said.

Watch here:



The clip shows Kumar threatening the crowd with the pipe and trying to grab a phone from one of the women who were recording the scene. The passengers attempted to call police and women’s helplines but reportedly received no response.

Uber responded

Uber India replied on social media, saying, “Such action is unacceptable, and your safety is most important to us. Please send your registered Uber account contact information via Direct Message, and our safety team will get in touch with you shortly.”

After receiving the complaint, Brajesh Kumar was arrested by police in Noida. Social media users were shocked and alarmed at the incident and pointed to the risks to which women commuters are exposed.

Tags: Noida Uber Driver arrestedNoida Viral Instagram Videoviral news

QUICK LINKS