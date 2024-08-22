A dramatic incident unfolded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday, where a quick-thinking Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer’s rapid response saved a passenger’s life. The passenger, Arshid Ayoub, experienced a cardiac arrest just before boarding his flight to Srinagar, collapsing on the airport floor.

A video captured the urgent moment when Ayoub fell unconscious, prompting a nearby CISF officer to spring into action. The officer immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Ayoub, a critical procedure designed to restore breathing and heartbeat in emergencies. The swift intervention was crucial in stabilizing Ayoub before he could be transported to a medical facility.

Passenger’s Recovery

Following the incident, Ayoub was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he received further medical treatment. According to updates, Ayoub is now reported to be in stable condition, thanks to the timely and effective actions of the CISF personnel.

#WATCH | A quick CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to a passenger Arshid Ayoub by the Central Industrial Security Force’s quick reaction team played a crucial role in establising his condition. Ayoub, bound for Srinagar flight from Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport on Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/b21wZG78Oa — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024

CPR is a vital emergency procedure that combines chest compressions with rescue breaths to maintain blood flow and oxygenate the lungs when someone’s heart has stopped. The quick application of CPR can significantly increase the chances of survival and recovery in cardiac arrest situations.

This incident highlights the crucial role of emergency response training for security personnel and the life-saving impact it can have. The CISF officer’s prompt and skilled action not only prevented a potential tragedy but also demonstrated the importance of preparedness in handling medical emergencies.

In conclusion, the heroic efforts of the CISF personnel at IGI Airport are a testament to the effectiveness of emergency response training and the critical difference it can make in life-threatening situations.