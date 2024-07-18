Watch: Desi Dad's Hilarious Scooter Repair with a 'Tauba Tauba' Twist Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal’s vibrant dance moves in the lively number “Tauba Tauba” from his upcoming film Bad Newz have captivated audiences with their infectious beats and distinctive steps. The song has made waves online, inspiring countless recreations of its signature dance moves and sparking a flurry of memes. The excitement surrounding this song shows no signs of fading. Adding to the buzz, a latest viral sensation hilariously portrays the origins of the song’s signature steps with a desi twist, leaving the internet in stitches.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by Paramjeet Singh, captures a quintessential desi father-son scenario. In the clip, the father struggles to start a scooter by repeatedly kicking it. A voiceover humorously narrates how he discovers his son’s role in the scooter’s malfunction, leading to a comical scolding and a trip to the mechanic. At the repair shop, the mechanic quotes a surprisingly high price for the repair work, prompting the father to negotiate with his gestures. After the scooter is repaired, he retrieves his wallet to pay the mechanic. The video adds a delightful twist as each action, from kicking the scooter to paying the mechanic, funnily mimics the iconic dance steps from “Tauba Tauba,” turning an everyday scenario into a hilarious spectacle. The accompanying caption with the video reads, “Yahin se inspired hai na sir Bosco Martis? Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla (The song is inspired from here only, right sir?).”

Paramjeet’s take on the “Tauba Tauba” steps quickly became an online sensation, amassing over 3.8 million views. The comment section is buzzing with reactions, with many viewers applauding the comedic twist on the iconic song.

One user remarked, “Impossible to think at this level, hats off,” while another chimed in with, “I feel sorry for the ones who didn’t watch till the end. Good one!”

Another exclaimed, “Ohhh my goodness! Perfect example of a never-expected ending.”

Someone else added, “Now that’s what I call a performance.”

The streak of appreciation continued with comments such as “That’s what we call quality content” and “All about perspective.” One viewer quipped, “Now I am an expert in Tauba Tauba steps.”

Bad Newz is an upcoming comedy film directed by Anand Tiwari. The ensemble cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on July 19.