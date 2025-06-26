Watch: Drunk UP Woman Arrested In Telangana After Driving Her Car On Railway Tracks, Multiple Trains Diverted

In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, a 34-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh drove her car straight onto the railway tracks near Shankarpally—while apparently drunk.

The whole stunt threw local train schedules into chaos, with at least 15 trains getting rerouted. Passengers were left stranded, and the entire area turned into a circus, all thanks to one reckless move.

Drunk woman drives her car on railway tracks

Clips of the whole mess are blowing up online. You’ve got one video showing the car rumbling down the tracks, and another capturing the mayhem as a crowd—locals, cops, railway staff—scramble to stop her. At one point, folks drag her out, tie her up, and she’s yelling in Hindi, “Open my hands!” It’s uncomfortable to watch, honestly.

It all blew up on social media after someone tagged Indian Railways and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, basically demanding they do something—fast. Railway Seva jumped in, asking for details so they could get their people on it ASAP.

Police say she used to work at a multinational company and might be struggling with mental health issues. Chandana Deepti, the Railway Police Superintendent, said they found her license and PAN card in the car.

The cops are also digging into whether this was a suicide attempt that she was trying to stage as murder. Nobody’s ruling anything out yet.

Multiple Trains Diverted

Train traffic took a major hit. Railway officials confirmed that between 10 and 15 trains—including the Bengaluru-Hyderabad service—had to be diverted for safety.

In Kerala last year, a drunk guy drove his car for 15 meters along the tracks. And in Rajasthan, some genius got arrested for filming himself lying on the rails as a train passed over him. People just keep pushing the limits of stupidity.

Bottom line: this Telangana case is a massive wake-up call about the need for better mental health support and more eyes on public safety.

