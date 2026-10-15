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Home > Offbeat News > Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

Emotional scenes in Bhagalpur as people rush with children to catch the last ferry after Vikramsila Setu closure.

Bhagalpur’s Emotional Rush To Catch The Last Ferry Home (Image: X)
Bhagalpur’s Emotional Rush To Catch The Last Ferry Home (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 13:17 IST

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, there are parents running with young children to catch the last ferry as the Vikramsila Setu closure has made daily commuting an emotional race against time. A video of people hurrying toward boats, eager to go back home, has gone viral. Because the Ganga River is the only means of transport now between Bhagalpur and Naugachhia, not catching the last ferry can cause passengers to be stranded.

Closure of Vikramsila Setu makes last ferry a race against time

The Vikramsila Setu has been shut for all traffic from October 1 to December 31, 2026, in order to undertake permanent repair works which include the erection of permanent steel truss. Ferry and cruise services have been arranged by the administration during the period of three months.

For many passengers, the rush is about reaching children, returning to their families and getting home after work. Daily wage workers, teachers and healthcare staff are among those affected by the disruption.

Vikramsila Setu shutdown leaves passengers rushing to catch final cruise

Ferry services between Bhagalpur and Naugachhia began on Thursday, with large vessels operating from BIADA Ghat in the Barari industrial area on the Bhagalpur side. The first vessel, Swami Paramhans, departed at 6:28 am and reached Jahnavi Chowk Ghat in Naugachhia after around two hours and seven minutes.

The administration had expected the Ganga crossing to take just 45 to 60 minutes, but the longer journey has added to commuters’ anxiety.

Vikramsila Setu ferry timings add to commuters’ worries

The first ferry is scheduled to start at 6 am, while the last vessel must leave by 5 pm. The early cutoff has left families hurrying to avoid being stranded overnight.

Vessels must depart once they reach their maximum safe passenger capacity. With crowds building at the ghats, some passengers have reportedly waited two to three hours to board.

As repair work keeps Vikramsila Setu shut, the race to catch the last cruise has become more than a daily commute for many, it is a desperate attempt to reach home and loved ones.

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Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure
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Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure
Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure
Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure
Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure
Watch Emotional Video: Last Ferry, Longing for Home…People Rushing With Children to Catch Day’s Last Cruise in Bhagalpur After Vikramshila Setu Closure

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