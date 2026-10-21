WATCH HERE: Heartbreaking Video Shows Men Beating Monkey With Sticks, Animal’s Condition Unknown

An alarming video being circulated on the Internet seems to depict a mob of people hitting a monkey with sticks, thus raising serious questions about the welfare of animals. The video seems to have been shot somewhere in India and depicts a number of people standing on a roadside with sticks in their hands while some animal-related dispute takes place.

The location of the incident is yet to be verified. There also does not seem to be any information available regarding the condition of the monkey and the circumstances that led to this incident.

What Does The Viral Monkey Video Show?

🚨 VIRAL : A disturbing video circulating online appears to show a group of men beating a monkey with sticks. The footage has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about animal cruelty. The location and circumstances of the incident have not been independently confirmed. https://t.co/MxFN7UyI1N — indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) October 21, 2026







The 27 seconds long video depicts a number of men walking beside the road. Some of them are carrying sticks. This video appears to capture a confrontation with a monkey. But the entire context of the video cannot be known from this video itself.

The Hindi boards and store fronts for the services of Jio and Airtel can be seen in the video. This indicates that the video is from India. However, the details about the city or district cannot be known from the video alone. In addition, the video has a timestamp for a phone camera that captures the date of 19 October 2026 at 09:16. Though this gives some clue about finding the video, yet it has not been confirmed as the exact date and time of the event.

There is no information known till now about the individuals featured in the video.

What Happened To The Monkey?

The monkey’s condition remains unknown. The available footage does not establish whether the animal sustained injuries, received veterinary treatment or was taken into the care of any animal rescue organization.

The identity of the people involved and the precise sequence of events also remain unverified.

Where Was The Incident Recorded?

Location is among the greatest mysteries of this video. The existence of signs in Hindi as well as advertisements for mobile network services might be used as clues for identifying the place. But, without the presence of any landmark or without confirmation from the original source or local authorities, any assumptions about the location of the event would not be justified.

The earliest social-media post carrying the video could provide useful information about its origin. The police statement, Forest Department reaction or the information from any local animal rights organization might clarify the situation. As of the moment of publishing, no verified information was received concerning the location, state of the monkey and any investigation connected to the particular video.

Why The Video Raises Concerns About Animal Cruelty

Footage appearing to show violence against an animal can raise serious concerns about its safety and welfare. In this case, the uncertainty surrounding the monkey’s condition makes it particularly important to establish what happened after the recorded confrontation.

The video should not, however, be treated as proof of details that it does not establish. The motive behind the confrontation, the identities of those involved and the outcome for the animal remain unknown. Further verification is needed before the incident can be linked to a specific location or any action by authorities.

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