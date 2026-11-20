A video doing rounds on the Internet has become an interesting topic for discussion after it is said to be showing a person burning bundles of Indian currency notes. The video seems to have caught the man sitting next to large amounts of money burning bundles of it one after another, with the video apparently being shot for gaining attention on the Internet.

It has certainly become an issue worth raising – were the notes real Indian currency or not? Though the video has made the rounds with claims being made about the man shooting it for gaining attention through likes and followers, no such thing has been verified till date.

WATCH: Man allegedly burns bundles of cash in viral video

Burning Money 😡? 📉 A shocking incident caught on camera shows a youth setting ₹500 notes on fire. Utterly senseless and alarming behavior. https://t.co/a3j8CYrWey — Aadya Tales (@AadyaTales) November 18, 2026







The video features a man seated near what seems to be an enormous number of currency notes. It is further shown how he sets the bundles alight one by one. A report sharing the video referred to this as an alleged act of attempting to achieve social media fame through burning Indian currency. The caption in connection to the video has raised doubts about the responsibility of creators and whether it is okay to burn currency for social media fame.

Unfortunately, the available evidence in form of the footage, alongside the claims associated with it, does not help in identifying the individual, the location and the sum of money involved. Furthermore, there is also no verification regarding whether the currency being burnt is indeed real.

Real Indian currency or fake notes? Here’s what we know

One of the biggest questions regarding the viral video is whether the man really burned Indian currency. While the notes are said to be Indian currency in the posts being shared on social media, there has been no official confirmation about their authenticity. Nothing can be said about the denominations of the money burnt or its total amount or whether they were fake or genuine.

Another point about the man burning the notes is that his intent to gain popularity is merely assumed from the claims made by the poster of the video. There has been no separate verification about the identity of the man or what prompted him to make the video of the same.

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