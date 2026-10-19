Watch Here: Newborn Baby’s Relaxed Pose Goes Viral As Doctor Shares Video Of Hands-Behind-Head Stance

An infant is causing amusement on social media after it was captured on camera in a relaxed position lying on his back with both hands behind his head and one leg crossing over another within a few minutes of being born. This unusual and relaxed position has amused many social media users who have been joking that this newborn child has mastered the technique of dealing with stress even at this early age. This video has been shared on the internet by Dr. Islam Eldeh, a pediatrician and neonatal specialist from Cairo, Egypt.

Newborn baby’s relaxed pose leaves social media users amused

This newborn baby’s relaxed pose was not difficult to capture on camera as viewers were instantly attracted to the baby’s calm appearance and relaxed pose.

One user wrote, “Lol baby’s not even five minutes old and already mastered the art of chill guess comfort zones start early!”

Another joked about the responsibilities awaiting the child in adulthood, commenting, “When he realizes he doesn’t have to pay taxes, bills, or student loans for at least another 18 years”.

Viral newborn video sparks hilarious reactions online

The baby’s unusual pose also prompted jokes about the effort it took to arrive in the world. One user commented, “So cute, he doesn’t even send the doctor, what?? He’s like, I had a rough time navigating that narrow passage, allow me savour this victory menn!!!”

Another social media user related to the baby’s ability to relax, writing, “Whew, never seen a newborn take it easy like that – wish I could relax that quickly!”

The clip has drawn attention for the baby’s peaceful appearance, with viewers joking that the little one already knows how to enjoy life without worrying about everyday problems.

What a newborn baby’s calm posture may mean

While the video has sparked jokes about the baby’s personality, a newborn’s facial expressions and body posture do not necessarily reflect conscious thoughts or personality traits.

Babies also have periods of being quiet and alert right after they are born when they keep still as they get used to their new environment. While it may be amusing to observe how still the baby is, the image is not supposed to mean that the baby is conscious of the situation.

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