LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

Three people died and nine were injured after a truck rammed into a scooter, motorcycle and car near Chamakhandi in Odisha's Ganjam district. CCTV footage of the crash has raised concerns over road safety and barriers.

Odisha Crash Kills 3, Injures 9 As Truck Rams Into Vehicles (Images: X/ @motordave2)
Odisha Crash Kills 3, Injures 9 As Truck Rams Into Vehicles (Images: X/ @motordave2)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 11:18 IST

Three people were killed and nine others injured after a truck rammed into a scooter, a motorcycle and a car on a national highway near Chamakhandi in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The crash occurred on Wednesday as people on the vehicles waited for other traffic to pass through the area. CCTV footage showing the collision and people being thrown onto the road has since surfaced, raising questions about highway safety, traffic violations and the placement of barriers near the accident site. Two of the injured victims died during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Thursday.

Odisha accident: Three victims identified after fatal highway crash

The victims were identified as Rosalin Mishra of Berhampur, Lakshmidhar Gouda of Nauli village and Binod Kumar, who was from the Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh.

You Might Be Interested In

One person died at the scene on Wednesday, while the other two succumbed to their injuries the following day. The injured were rescued and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where several were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Odisha hospital treats nine injured, three receive blood transfusions

On Wednesday, MKCG official Professor Sudipa Das told Odisha TV that nine people had been injured and one person had died at the scene. Three of the injured patients had lost blood and were given transfusions.

Das said the three patients had been stabilised and were expected to recover. She added that the medical team was treating them and that their condition was not considered critical at the time of her statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision and the subsequent deaths. The Odisha accident also triggered tension among local residents, who staged a road blockade to protest. The blockade was later withdrawn after the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and held discussions with them.

Odisha CCTV footage raises questions over barriers and crossing practices

The footage has triggered debate on social media over driver responsibility, highway design and road safety measures. Some users blamed the truck and other vehicle drivers for allegedly irresponsible driving, while others questioned why concrete blocks had been placed along the road and whether they had been moved to create an unofficial crossing.

One of the users suggested that the installation of the barriers could have happened as a result of previous accidents and cautioned that relocating them for convenience may be very dangerous for road users. Some other users blamed wrong-side driving and cutting through, among others, as reasons for the occurrence of such an accident.

The conditions under which the barriers were installed and relocated near the point where the accident happened is a major issue of discussion following the accident. It has brought back into focus the issue of road safety in Odisha.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Little Girl Falls Into An Open Drain, Man Jumps In To Rescue Her In Panipat’s Ward 3 – What Happened Next?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact
Tags: home-hero-pos-12latest newsodishatrending newsviral newsviral video

RELATED News

No Women, No Modern Music: Inside Jalore’s Temple Where Men Have Kept a 40-Year-Old Garba Tradition Alive

Watch Video: ‘Are You a Donkey?” BJP MLA Asks Youth, Gets The Reply ‘No, You Are, I’m a Graduate’; Madhya Pradesh Clip Goes Viral

VIRAL VIDEO | Russian Woman’s ‘Love Story’ With Bihar Man Turns Out To Be Fake; Here’s What Really Happened

Vrat Wale Momos Recipe: How To Make Delicious Fasting-Friendly Momos At Home During Navratri

VIRAL SCREENSHOT | Was Imran Khan Offered Rs 15 Lakh To Post Against The Modi Government? Here’s The Truth

LATEST NEWS

PC Jeweller in Focus After Reported Rs 73.59 Crore Bulk Deal; Debt Reduction, Revenue Growth Draw Attention

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

WATCH VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Hilarious Chat With Paparazzi Viral — ‘Reel Ke Chakkar Mein Thuk Jaaoge Aap’

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Bali Accident To Spine Surgery And Discharge: What We Know About Her Recovery So Far

WATCH VIDEO: West Indies Players Practising At Chennai Super Kings Academy, What’s Behind The Training Camp?

Who Are Pasmanda Muslims, Do They Get OBC Quota And Why Are Dalit Muslims Excluded From SC Reservation?

Who Is Mahrah Al Nahyan? UAE Royal Found Unconscious on London Street After Alleged Cocaine Binge, Toddler Beside Her

SA vs AUS, 2nd Test: Matthew Wade Warns Australia About South Africa Quick Kagiso Rabada’s Return — ‘He’ll Be In Our Face’

AFG U19 vs BAN U19 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 1st Youth ODI Online In Mobile And TV

Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact
Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact
Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact
Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact
Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

QUICK LINKS