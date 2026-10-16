Watch Here: Speeding Truck Hits Scooter, Motorcycle And Car Killing One, Injuring Several Others; Clip Shows Devastating Impact

Three people were killed and nine others injured after a truck rammed into a scooter, a motorcycle and a car on a national highway near Chamakhandi in Odisha’s Ganjam district. The crash occurred on Wednesday as people on the vehicles waited for other traffic to pass through the area. CCTV footage showing the collision and people being thrown onto the road has since surfaced, raising questions about highway safety, traffic violations and the placement of barriers near the accident site. Two of the injured victims died during treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur on Thursday.

Odisha accident: Three victims identified after fatal highway crash

The victims were identified as Rosalin Mishra of Berhampur, Lakshmidhar Gouda of Nauli village and Binod Kumar, who was from the Kanpur area of Uttar Pradesh.

One person died at the scene on Wednesday, while the other two succumbed to their injuries the following day. The injured were rescued and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where several were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

Odisha hospital treats nine injured, three receive blood transfusions

On Wednesday, MKCG official Professor Sudipa Das told Odisha TV that nine people had been injured and one person had died at the scene. Three of the injured patients had lost blood and were given transfusions.

Das said the three patients had been stabilised and were expected to recover. She added that the medical team was treating them and that their condition was not considered critical at the time of her statement.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision and the subsequent deaths. The Odisha accident also triggered tension among local residents, who staged a road blockade to protest. The blockade was later withdrawn after the Superintendent of Police reached the spot and held discussions with them.

Odisha CCTV footage raises questions over barriers and crossing practices

The footage has triggered debate on social media over driver responsibility, highway design and road safety measures. Some users blamed the truck and other vehicle drivers for allegedly irresponsible driving, while others questioned why concrete blocks had been placed along the road and whether they had been moved to create an unofficial crossing.

One of the users suggested that the installation of the barriers could have happened as a result of previous accidents and cautioned that relocating them for convenience may be very dangerous for road users. Some other users blamed wrong-side driving and cutting through, among others, as reasons for the occurrence of such an accident.

The conditions under which the barriers were installed and relocated near the point where the accident happened is a major issue of discussion following the accident. It has brought back into focus the issue of road safety in Odisha.

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