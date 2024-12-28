WATCH: IIM Graduate Drives His Own Cab In Bengaluru As Driver ‘Takes Nap’ At Passenger Seat

An IIM graduate shared his late-night experience in Bengaluru, where he was seen driving the cab while the driver was the 'passenger princess,' taking a good nap.

Milind Chandwani, an IIM graduate and founder of Camp Diaries Bengaluru, shared a video on his Instagram, which is now viral. What was in the video? In the video, Milind shared his late-night experience in Bengaluru, where he was seen driving the cab while the driver was the ‘passenger princess,’ taking a good nap.

The incident occurred around 3 AM as Chandwani was returning from Bengaluru airport. He explained the bizarre situation in his Instagram post, which has garnered more than 11 million views:

“Last night at 3 AM, while returning from Bengaluru airport, I found myself in an unexpected role: my cab driver’s driver. He was so sleepy, he even stopped for tea and a cigarette but still couldn’t keep his eyes open. So, I offered to drive, and to my surprise, he handed me the keys faster than I could say ‘Bengaluru traffic.’”

Chandwani, reflecting on his emotions during the ordeal, said, “I felt a mix of emotions: glad that he trusted me, sad that he had to push himself so hard, and slightly amused at how quickly he decided I was qualified for the job. Gave him a ₹100 tip and asked for a 5-star rating in return—fair trade, right?” His lighthearted yet thoughtful approach to the situation struck a chord with viewers, who praised his kindness and understanding.

Chandwani concluded his post with a message of kindness and adaptability: “Life is full of unexpected detours. Be kind, be empathetic, and maybe brush up on your driving skills. You never know when they’ll come in handy.”

The Internet Reacts

The story didn’t just capture the humorous side of the situation but also highlighted the importance of empathy and the challenges that drivers face, especially those working long hours without adequate rest. One user commented, “This is hilarious but also a wake-up call for better working conditions for drivers.”

Another remarked, “The trust he showed in you is both heartwarming and concerning!”

Milind Chandwani added a crucial life lesson: “When you offer something, be ready for the other person to take your offer.”

Milind was also seen in Roadies Real Heroes, where he was in Neha’s team as a ‘real hero.’ Coming to her love life, he is now engaged to Indian television actress Avika Gor.

