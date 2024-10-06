Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
we-woman

Watch: Indian Tenant Evicted In Canada, Landlord Discards His Belongings

In a shocking incident, a video has gone viral, in which a Canadian landlord forcibly evicts an Indian tenant. The 15-second clip, which has garnered over 1.7 million views, shows the tenant, shirtless and visibly distressed, as the landlord removes his possessions from the property.

This incident has raised significant concerns about landlord-tenant relationships, particularly for immigrants living abroad.

Watch The Video

This video was shared by the popular X account (formerly Twitter) “Ghar Ke Kalesh,” with a caption stating, “Desi guy and his landlord had a fight because he was not vacating the house. Then the landlord came and started moving his stuff out by himself, Brampton, Canada.”

Meanwhile, reactions to the video have been divided. While some expressed sympathy for the tenant and condemned the landlord’s aggressive behavior, others found humor in the cultural differences that contribute to such disputes.

One user commented, “This is so sad. Imagine being thrown out like this in a foreign land. Heartbreaking.”

However, there were others who justified the Behaviour, with one saying “Landlords can be ruthless, but there must have been a reason for this.”

Another echoing similar sentiments,  remarking, “The guy should’ve left when asked—this is what happens.” Another quipped, “Typical desi drama, but that landlord took it a step too far.”

Others lightened the mood with jokes, with one user stating, “The way the landlord just went full Terminator mode is unreal!” Another commented, “Only in Brampton could this happen, the desi capital of Canada.”

Brampton Canada Indian Tenant NewsX

