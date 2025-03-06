Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
  • Watch: Japanese Grandparents Try Pani Puri For The First Time; Reaction Wins Internet’s Heart

Watch: Japanese Grandparents Try Pani Puri For The First Time; Reaction Wins Internet’s Heart

Japanese content creator Koki Shishido, originally from Tokyo and now living in Mumbai, recently treated his grandparents to a popular Indian street food—pani puri.

Watch: Japanese Grandparents Try Pani Puri For The First Time; Reaction Wins Internet’s Heart

Japanese content creator Koki Shishido recently treated his grandparents to a popular Indian street food—pani puri.


Japanese content creator Koki Shishido, originally from Tokyo and now living in Mumbai, recently treated his grandparents to a popular Indian street food—pani puri. But instead of simply ordering the dish, Koki decided to make it from scratch, turning the moment into an even more special experience.

A Personal Touch: Making Pani Puri from Scratch

In a heartwarming video, Koki was seen preparing pani puri step by step in the kitchen. From chopping potatoes to frying the crispy puris, he carefully assembled the beloved chaat dish with great attention to detail. Once everything was ready, he sat down with his grandparents and guided them through the eating process, explaining how to break the puri, fill it with spiced water and mashed potatoes, and enjoy the burst of flavors.

The video began with Koki enthusiastically greeting his viewers, saying, “Namaste doston! Aaj mein apne daada daadi ke liye pani puri banaugi (Hello friends! Today, I will make pani puri for my grandpa and grandma).”

Grandma’s Delightful Reaction

As Koki placed the freshly made pani puri on the table, viewers eagerly waited to see how his grandparents would react to the new dish. His grandmother was the first to try it, and her response was priceless. The moment she popped a puri into her mouth, her eyes widened with joy, and she quickly gave a big thumbs-up, clearly enjoying the burst of flavors.

While the video captured the grandmother’s excitement, it ended before revealing the grandfather’s response. This left viewers curious about whether he enjoyed the pani puri or not. The mystery surrounding his reaction added to the engagement, sparking discussions in the comments section.

The Video Goes Viral

This heartwarming moment resonated with audiences worldwide. Shared online on March 3, the video quickly gained thousands of likes and shares, with many people appreciating Koki’s effort to introduce Indian flavors to his family.

Koki’s Previous Food Experiments with His Grandparents

This isn’t the first time Koki has introduced Indian snacks to his grandparents. Previously, he had them try aloo bhujia sev, Khatta Meetha snack mix, and pulse candy. Their reactions were mixed, as they found some flavors enjoyable while others didn’t quite suit their palate. They even admitted that, while they appreciated the experience, they wouldn’t be able to eat Indian food regularly.

Koki’s efforts to share Indian cuisine with his family highlight the beauty of cultural exchange. His videos not only showcase the joy of trying new foods but also bring people together through shared experiences. Whether his grandparents become fans of Indian street food or not, the love and effort behind the gesture have undoubtedly won hearts online.

