Watch: Lionel Messi's Bodyguard Goes Viral For Protecting The Football Star

Lionel Messi everyone knows is one of the highest paid football players in the entire globe, who has fans all over the world. Messi uses Yassine Choukeur as his bodyguard, and Choukeur has become an internet celebrity recently. People are so impressed with Chueko’s dedicated and fast responses to ward off any attacks targeted at Messi.



Another video on Reddit, which presents Chueko as being alert has received a lot of attention from the users, having over 175,000 ‘upvotes’. The footage shows how Chueko can effectively protect Messi from people’s advances in several scenarios. Most of the social media users have applauded Chueko for being professionals and efficient in the protection of the football icon.’



Watch video here:

One Reddit user commented on the necessity of such protection, stating, “If a lot of people know you, a lot of psychos know you too. Eventually, it’s just not worth the risk to let people touch you. Messi is one of the most famous people on the planet, so that number of psychos is as big as it could possibly be for a human being. People way less famous than Messi have been hurt or killed by random people who think the world is flat and famous people are all lizards.”



Chueko’s impressive background includes service as a US Navy SEAL, with deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was hired to protect Messi on the recommendation of Inter Miami club president David Beckham. Part of Chueko’s duties involves running around the pitch during games to intercept potential pitch invaders aiming to approach Messi.



Also read: Woman Smashes Windshield of Influencer’s Car In New Zealand

Off the pitch, Chueko shields Messi both before and after the games, and when he is out in public with his family. This way, Messi can carry out activities such as shopping for himself without necessarily being surrounded by fans.



Social media is also equally followed by Chueko where she has over 768k followers in her Instagram account. Often he uploads videos where he demonstrates the intense training that involves sparring and martial arts, which primarily describes his hard work. More so, the fact that he has been featured in many MMA matches demonstrate his ability and physical strength in fighting.



The video, notably, sparked a string of positive comments as one user commented, “This dude sprints at full speed, and then he just calmly hugs the people running towards him and walks them away from him. I bet this person is expensive as hell, but worth every penny,” Another user added, “You can tell he is not the one you should test. His demeanour is calm but strong. Yet he is very fast; his acceleration when running is linebacker-esque, and it looks like he could take out a few attackers at once. I wouldn’t test that guy,”