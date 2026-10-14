WATCH: Man Sprays Stranger’s Neck With Mysterious Substance, Then His Backpack Disappears In Bizarre Viral Video

A man appears to be going about his day on a busy street when a seemingly ordinary moment takes an unexpected turn in a viral video. A person approaches him from behind and appears to spray something near the back of his neck. Moments later, the man starts scratching the area, seemingly distracted by the sudden irritation.

As his attention shifts, the other individual appears to take advantage of the situation, with the man’s backpack allegedly disappearing from the scene. The surveillance-style footage has attracted attention online because of the unusual sequence of events it appears to capture. However, there is an important caveat: the original source of the video has not been confirmed, and questions have been raised about whether the clip depicts a genuine incident or a staged sequence.

What Happens In The Viral Video?

The blurry footage appears to show a person approaching a man from behind while holding something in one hand. The individual then seems to apply or spray a substance near the back of the man’s neck.

The man begins scratching the affected area, apparently trying to deal with the irritation. As he focuses on his neck, he appears to remove his backpack and place it nearby. The other individual then seems to pick up the bag and walk away.

The sequence has prompted questions about whether the apparent distraction was deliberate and whether the backpack was actually stolen. Some descriptions circulating alongside the clip also claim that a phone was taken, but that detail has not been independently established. The footage does not clearly identify the substance, establish what caused the man’s reaction or confirm the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

सावधान हो जाइये 🚨 चोर लुटेरे समय के साथ अपडेट होते जा रहे हैं और किसी को लूटने में किसी भी प्रकार का रहम नहीं दिखा रहे। 💔 इस भोले भाले आदमी के साथ इस चोर ने बड़ी बेरहमी दिखाई है, आखिर में इस चोर के साथ कैसा सलूक किया जाना चाहिए। https://t.co/6gKCziy8Yd — 𝑵𝒊𝒌𝒌𝒐≛⃝🍁 (@nikhat_x) October 12, 2026







Was A Mysterious Substance Used To Steal The Backpack?

The apparent use of a spray is one of the most striking elements of the clip. The sequence suggests that the man’s attention shifts after something is applied near his neck, creating an opportunity for the other individual to approach his belongings.

However, the footage does not establish whether the substance caused the irritation, whether it was intended to distract the man or whether the sequence was staged for the camera. There is also no verified evidence identifying the material as itching powder or any other specific chemical. Without confirmation from the original uploader, independent reporting or authorities, claims about the substance or the method allegedly used should be treated cautiously.

Is The Viral Video Real Or Staged?

The clip’s authenticity remains uncertain. According to the report by The Times of India, the original source has not been confirmed, while some viewers have questioned whether the footage was staged.

The surveillance-style presentation may make the sequence look like a genuine street incident, but the visual format alone does not establish its authenticity. The available footage also does not provide enough verified context to establish where or when the alleged incident occurred. Until the original recording and its circumstances can be independently verified, the video should not be treated as conclusive evidence of a confirmed theft or a new method being used by criminals.

How Can You Protect Your Belongings In Crowded Places?

Regardless of the clip’s authenticity, it serves as a reminder to stay aware of your surroundings in crowded streets, markets and public transport areas.

Keep backpacks zipped and secured, avoid leaving phones or bags unattended, and be cautious if a stranger approaches unusually close or attempts to distract you. If an unknown substance comes into contact with your skin and causes irritation, move to a safe place, avoid rubbing the affected area aggressively and seek appropriate medical advice if symptoms persist or become severe.

The viral clip may look alarming, but the key questions—what the substance was, whether a theft actually occurred and whether the footage is genuine—remain unanswered.

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