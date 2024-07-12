Watch: Man Trying to Break Up Fight in Delhi Metro Gets Slapped Instead

The Delhi Metro, a bustling hub of daily commutes, has once again become the backdrop for viral social media content. From quirky Reels to unexpected squabbles, the metro has seen it all. The latest addition to this ever-growing collection is a video capturing a physical altercation between a group of middle-aged men at a metro station’s ticket counter.

The incident, whose exact date and location remain undisclosed, quickly garnered attention online after a bystander recorded the brawl. In the video, two men are seen arguing while standing in line to purchase metro tokens. The heated exchange rapidly escalates into a physical confrontation, with the men slapping each other. As the situation intensifies, a third commuter steps in, attempting to mediate the dispute. However, this attempt at peacekeeping takes a surprising turn when one of the initial fighters slaps the intervening man, leaving him visibly stunned.

Social media reactions

The unexpected twist caught the eye of many viewers, who took to social media to express their reactions. One commenter humorously questioned, “The fight was taking place only between two uncles. Why was the poor third uncle beaten?”Another user remarked, “Blue shirt uncle is the reason why people don’t intervene in fights to calm them down. Uncle proved it in just one video why we shouldn’t intervene.”

Speculation abounded as to the nature of the fight, with some wondering if the men were engaging in a spontaneous game, humorously dubbed the “Neck Slap Game.” Despite the altercation, the overall sentiment seemed to lean towards amusement, with one person sarcastically noting, “Delhi metro never disappoints,”

