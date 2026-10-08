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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

A little girl’s 45-day wait for her Army officer father ended with an emotional homecoming. The moment she spotted him, she ran straight into his arms, calling out “Papa” — and the viral video is winning hearts online.

Little Girl and Father Viral Video (Image: Instagram)
Little Girl and Father Viral Video (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 12:43 IST

For 45 days, one little girl kept waiting for the same person to come home. Mumma, Papa kab aayenge? was the question she reportedly kept asking her mother while her father, an Indian Army officer, was away. Then, after more than a month apart, the moment she had been waiting for finally arrived.

And her reaction says more than any words could.

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What happened when the little girl finally saw her father?

The viral video captures the little girl spotting her father after his 45-day absence. The moment she recognises him, she immediately runs towards him, repeatedly calling out “Papa” before throwing her arms around him.

Her father embraces her and lifts her up, turning what could have been an ordinary homecoming into a deeply emotional family moment. There is no elaborate welcome or dramatic setup. Just a little girl who has clearly been waiting for her father and finally gets to see him again. That simple reaction is what has made the clip resonate with so many viewers.

Where did the viral Army father-daughter video come from?

The reunion was shared on Instagram by Narayani Bhatrai, who posts under the handle @kiki_thecutiepie.

The video has since crossed 1.1 million views, with viewers connecting with the little girl’s excitement and the emotional reality of families spending long periods apart. Many viewers have also shared memories of their own childhoods and experiences of waiting for parents who were away from home.

Why is the 45-day wait touching so many people?

For adults, 45 days is a period that can be marked on a calendar. For a young child, it can feel much longer. When a parent is away, children often measure that absence through everyday things, a missing bedtime routine, an empty chair at home or repeatedly asking when they will return.

That is why the little girl’s first reaction matters so much. She does not hesitate or need to be called towards her father. She sees him and simply runs. After 45 days of asking when Papa would come back, she finally has her answer. Papa is home.

Watch the viral video



The clip has struck a chord precisely because it captures something so familiar yet deeply personal, the joy of seeing someone you love after a long wait.

For families of personnel serving away from home, such reunions can carry an emotional weight that is difficult to put into words. For this little girl, though, there was nothing complicated about the moment. After 45 days of waiting, she finally got her Papa back.

ALSO READ: From Rs 35 A Month To Crores: Nana Patekar’s Family, Lost Son And The Fortune He Leaves Behind

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WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts
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WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

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WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

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WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts
WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts
WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts
WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts
WATCH: “Mumma, Papa Kab Aayenge?” Daughter’s 45-Day Wait For Her Army Father Ends In The Sweetest Way — Little Girl’s Homecoming Reaction Is Winning Hearts

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