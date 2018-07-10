A 40-second clip of a newly married couple shows how they witnessed a near-death experience when a tree branch suddenly falls on the bench where the couple was being clicked and memories were being created. The entire incident was captured on camera by Freddy Hernandez Photography. However, the couple after the incident said that their love will forever be stronger than that tree.

However, the couple did not receive any injuries as they noticed the act before it happened. It was just moments before, when the bride who randomly watches towards the sky, notices that something wrong with them and quickly reacts realising that the branch is going to fall on them. In just a fraction of seconds, the couple quickly got up and run away from the scene. The tree branch hits the bench just moments after the couple leaves the place.

Newly-wed's Near Death Experience This couple's love will forever be stronger than that tree… wait for it… 😱🙈🤣All jokes aside, we had a great time shooting this beautiful couple's wedding. Here's a snapshot of their unforgettable day. More to come! #neardeathexperience #bloopers #whatthetree Posted by Freddy Hernandez Photography & Media on Monday, 2 July 2018

In the video shared by Freddy Hernandez Photography on Facebook, it shows a couple exchanging their marriage vows, performing all the traditions, rituals to accept each other as husband and wife. The marriage takes place at a beautiful place full of trees, big gardens and a small water body, close relatives, friends and guests and a nice sunny weather with a backdrop of flowers, leaves falling from the sky. In the video, the couple included a message saying, “Our love will forever be stronger than that tree.”

