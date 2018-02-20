The scary girl prank is taking the internet by storm as two sisters who turn themselves as a ghost are seen playing pranks on people on the streets, in parking areas, etc. The scary girls dress as identical twins carrying a teddy bear with their white frocks covered in blood. And yes this is enough to terrify anyone! Sometimes they ask for help and sometimes they chase the victim after by carrying an axe. At first, they seem helpless carrying a teddy sitting and crying seeking help. The two little girls are not innocent as they are way too good in giving people heart attack with their scary gestures.

We all have heard about children screaming in fear but in this case, the children are making the adult scream with their scary creepy ghost look. Two little girls portraying as twin sisters by dressing identically intended to scare the victims by giving them the shock of their lives. They have named their show as Scary Girl Prank where they have over 170K subscribers and over millions of views on their pranks. They have released much sequel part of the pranks after the prank hit the internet. Here the tables and chairs don’t move by themselves but the two girls paint themselves in a devil ghost look and scare the people who are walking or passing them. The girls are seen walking or playing on the street after midnight when the street is fully empty and only few people are walking. Sometimes their expressions are so scary that it leads the person to shake with fear. The two scary girls use different strategies to prank people. Every time they plan the idea they make sure that it works well on all types of people.

Assuming them to be just kids some people don’t get distracted by their looks and come near them asking whether they are in need of help but then the girls scream loudly and before the person can understand anything they start chasing them with an axe in their hands acting as if they want to kill them. The devil girls have no mercy over anyone as they are on their mission to scare the hell out of the people. The girls sometimes carry a teddy bear and pretend to be a like a lost kid and this is not enough when a person is already been frightened with a single little ghost another girl comes from the behind covered fully into the blood. They chase the victim until they feel that the prank should not go beyond this.

They also use many types of probes in their acts and sometimes they are seen giving the vibes of a vampire sucking blood from a man’s throat. There are many scary pranks available on the internet but the pranks done by the two little girls are way too frightening beyond all the other scary and creepy acts that include clowns, witches, nuns, and vampires.

