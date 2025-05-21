Watch | Over 70 Snakes Found In Toilet Tank Of UP Home, Terrifying Video Sparks Panic

Over 70 snakes were found inside a toilet tank in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh. The terrifying video has gone viral, sparking panic and disbelief online.

A terrifying video from Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district has gone viral, showing a shocking discovery—more than 70 snakes hiding inside a toilet tank of a newly built home. The spine-chilling incident took place in a village near the Hardi Dali crossing in Sonauli Kotwali area, sending waves of fear through the community and social media alike.

Watch:

The homeowner, Virendra Gupta, was cleaning his bathroom when he noticed a snake curled beneath the toilet tank. After hearing hissing sounds, he quickly alerted his family and neighbors. As word spread, a crowd gathered outside the house and the forest department was informed immediately.

Rescue officials arrived soon after and began extracting the snakes, which included both adult and baby snakes, some of which were reportedly venomous. Several snakes were found swimming in collected water in the basement, while others were coiled along the bathroom walls.

A video capturing the terrifying moment surfaced online and quickly went viral. In the video, people can be seen reacting with panic and disbelief. Many users commented with shock, while others praised the bravery shown during the rescue.

Local villager Islam played a crucial role in the rescue efforts. When no help arrived for some time, Islam courageously entered the toilet tank himself. Using a mosquito net, he managed to pull out many of the baby snakes. His brave act was praised by those who witnessed the event.

According to locals, the area is close to a forest near the Nepal border, and wildlife sightings, especially snakes, are not uncommon. However, the presence of such a large number of snakes in one spot was highly unusual and deeply disturbing to the residents.

The forest department safely rescued all the snakes and later released them into the forest. Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene to manage the crowd and maintain order.

One user who posted the video described it as a “heart-wrenching picture from UP,” adding that the entire area was in panic due to the discovery. The incident has sparked fear and concern about snake infestations in rural homes, especially near forested regions.

As the video continues to circulate widely online, many are still stunned by the sight of a toilet tank filled with dozens of snakes, making it one of the most shocking viral stories in recent memory.