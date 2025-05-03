Watch: Passenger Asked To Play Flute During Security Check At Raipur Airport, Creates Viral Moment

Watch: Jaipuri Brothers' flute rendition of 'Teri Mitti' at Raipur airport leaves passengers and staff emotional. The soulful moment goes viral with 4.5M+ views.

In a heartwarming moment at Raipur airport, music and travel came together to create magic as the Sufi-Bollywood fusion band Jaipuri Brothers gave a surprise flute performance. At the request of the airport staff, the band played a soul-stirring version of the patriotic song ‘Teri Mitti’ from the 2019 film Kesari, originally sung by B Praak and featuring Akshay Kumar.

The band’s lead flutist, with his flawless control and emotive tone, captivated both the airport staff and passing travellers. As he played, security personnel listened with warm smiles, while some travellers paused, enchanted by the hauntingly beautiful tune. A few recorded the special moment on their phones, preserving what many called a peaceful and powerful experience.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Jaipuri brothers 👥 (@jaipuri_brothers)

The performance was shared on the Jaipuri Brothers’ official Instagram handle with a heartfelt caption: “At Raipur airport, we gave a small performance on the request of the airport staff! Fun with the airline staff among music lovers, happy to connect with music.”

Since being posted, the video has gained over 4.5 million views and counting. Users flooded the comments section with appreciation:

“Moment that made everyone stand still,” one user commented.

“Big salute to him,” praised another.

“Very peaceful flute music,” wrote a music enthusiast.

“Nice to see music works at any time,” another person shared.

This spontaneous act not only uplifted the mood at the terminal but also reminded everyone of the emotional power of music—even in the most unexpected places.

ALSO READ: Cow Rides Scooter In Rishikesh? Watch Bizarre Video Of Cow Slipping Away With Parked Two-Wheeler Goes Viral!