A confirmed train ticket is to inform passengers about the specific berth or seat where they have to be sitting or sleeping during their journey. In this unique case, a passenger traveling in BCY-NPR Express faced an unfortunate situation whereby his berth, which is mentioned on the ticket, became a mystery after getting into his coach.







The passenger by the name Ishan Bajpai was traveling in Train 15132 from Varanasi City to Nepalganj Road. Bajpai’s confirmed AC 2-tier ticket carried CNF/A1/54/SU code meaning that his side upper berth was 54 in coach A1. Unfortunately, he reported that there were only 52 berths in the coach. The passenger uploaded a video on X on 22nd November while attempting to find his berth in the coach.

This was more irritating because it occurred at 10:45 pm.

What happened after the passenger complained?

Bajpai mentioned Railway Seva and the Ministry of Railways in his tweet, wondering how the confirmed ticket has the berth number which seemingly does not exist in the train. Bajpai mentioned that he had registered a complaint through the railway helpline 139.

The railway authorities responded to his query on November 23 saying that the issue had been escalated to the respective official, mentioning the Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (@Drm_dli).

The railway authorities apologized for the trouble faced by him and asked him to provide his contact number preferably through direct message so that action could be taken. The railways also suggested that he should raise the concern either through the Rail Madad portal or through the railway helpline 139. However, no explanation was provided on how berth number 54 got mentioned in his confirmed ticket.

How many berths does an AC 2-tier coach have?

The passenger’s allegation regarding the number of berths also raises another pertinent point related to Indian Railways coaches. As per the revised LHB Maintenance Manual of Indian Railways, the number of berths specified for their AC two-tier EOG and SG coach varieties is 52 berths.

This is in relation to the issue of the complainant Bajpai since, despite the fact that there is no indication of the exact configuration of the coach in question, it does offer some background to the case. The main question still remains: how was it possible to have a confirmation for berth A1/54 when the coach had only 52 berths?

According to Railway Seva, the complaint was sent for further necessary action, yet no technical explanations were provided.

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