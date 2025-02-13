Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
WATCH: Rajasthan Man Modify His Car To ‘Paise Wali Car’, Internet Reacts

The video has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 5 million views and countless comments.

WATCH: Rajasthan Man Modify His Car To 'Paise Wali Car', Internet Reacts


A Rajasthan man has caught everyone’s attention by transforming his car into a literal ‘Paise wali car’ (money vehicle).

A viral video showcases a four-wheeler completely covered in ₹1 coins, sparking curiosity and amusement among netizens.

A Car Covered in Coins

The viral video, originally posted by the Instagram account ‘Experiment King,’ features a car meticulously decorated with â‚¹1 coins from front to back, leaving no part untouched. The coins are even stuck on the side mirrors, windows, and bumpers, giving the car a striking silver appearance. Due to this unique makeover, the car’s original color is no longer visible.

The vehicle, reportedly registered in Rajasthan, appears to be parked in an open space in the video. The sheer effort put into pasting hundreds, if not thousands, of coins onto the vehicle has left viewers astonished.

Internet Reacts

The video has taken the internet by storm, garnering over 5 million views and countless comments. Many users have found humor in the unusual customization.

 

One user joked, “Bulletproof car!”

Another said, “Now this is real ‘Chillar Party’ material!”

A third commenter suggested, “If ₹ 1 coins stop being used, at least this guy found a way to put them to use.”

While some were impressed by the dedication behind the design, others speculated about the effort required to remove the coins in case of maintenance or resale.

Why Was the Car Designed This Way?

While the reason behind this peculiar modification remains unknown, people online have speculated multiple theories. Some believe the owner wanted to make a statement about the declining usage of small denomination coins, while others think it was simply a creative way to go viral. Regardless of the intent, the “Paise Wali Car” has successfully become an internet sensation.

