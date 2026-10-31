Watch: Rat Wreaks Havoc At Maharashtra’s Mantralaya, Security Teams Lay Traps For Three Days, Escapes Every Time – How Was It Finally Caught?

A rat that had kept officials and security personnel on their toes at Maharashtra’s Mantralaya in Mumbai for nearly three days has finally been caught. After repeatedly escaping attempts to trap it, the rodent was eventually caught using adhesive tape, bringing an end to an unusual operation that had become a talking point inside the state secretariat and on social media.

The trouble began in the press room, where the rat was first spotted. Officials initially tried to catch it using cages, placing food inside them to lure the animal. However, the rodent refused to enter the traps and managed to outsmart repeated attempts, turning a routine pest-control exercise into a much-discussed episode in Mumbai.





How Mumbai officials finally managed to catch the elusive rat

After the cage experiments failed, officials changed their strategy and launched another attempt using sticky adhesive tape. Food was placed on the tape to attract the rat. This time, the trick worked, and the rodent got stuck, finally ending the three-day campaign.

The incident brought considerable relief to officials and security personnel, who had been struggling to catch the small animal despite several attempts.

Mumbai Mantralaya has faced a similar rat problem before

This is not the first time rats have caused trouble at the Mantralaya. In 2018, the administration had to launch a special campaign to tackle a similar problem. The Public Works Department deployed a six-member team specifically to catch the rodents.

The team worked round the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and caught an average of 10 rats every day during the operation.

Mumbai Assembly had also discussed the growing rat menace

The rat problem had even become a subject of discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In March 2018, the Public Works Department informed the House that as many as 3.19 lakh tablets had been used to control rats at the Mantralaya.

The latest incident has once again brought attention to the recurring rodent problem at Mumbai’s administrative headquarters.

Also Read: Caught on Camera: Live Rat Tied With String, Doused With Inflammable Substance and Set on Fire; 4 Men Booked in Jhansi- What Happened Next?