Nine people, including two children, were injured after a leopard attacked villagers plucking flowers in a field in Muradpur village, behind Kanpur airport, on Tuesday. The incident triggered panic in the area, with hundreds of residents rushing towards the fields carrying sticks and other weapons to search for the animal. A farmer named Ramkesh, who entered the field with a spear, came face to face with the leopard and was attacked. The animal then injured several other villagers before escaping into a nearby mustard field.

Uttar Pradesh leopard attack leaves nine injured

A video recorded by villagers purportedly shows the leopard attacking Ramkesh in the flower field. The footage also shows residents gathering with sticks and other weapons as they try to locate the animal. All nine injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The leopard is believed to be hiding among mustard and other crops near Muradpur and neighbouring Karnpur village. Residents have been keeping watch around the fields in groups, carrying sticks, spears and iron rods.

Uttar Pradesh police and forest teams begin search

Following the attack, police and forest department officials launched a search operation in and around Muradpur. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ashutosh Singh reached the spot with the Maharajpur police team and forest department officials.

The teams are searching the fields to locate the leopard, which has not yet been found. Its presence has kept residents of both villages on alert.

Uttar Pradesh villagers told to stay indoors

ACP Ashutosh Singh said nine people were injured in the leopard attack and all had received medical treatment. He said the police and forest department were jointly conducting a search operation to trace the animal.

Villagers have been advised to remain indoors and avoid stepping outside unless necessary. They have also been asked to keep their cattle and other livestock inside their homes, as the leopard could still be hiding in a nearby field.

Also Read: Watch Video: 2 Men, 1 Woman- Train Seat Dispute Turns Violent as Young Man Pulls Her Hair and Beats Her, She Grabs His Collar; Another Man Joins Fight – What Happens Next?