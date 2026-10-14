WATCH: Swords In Hand, Riding On Bikes And Jeeps — Rajput Women Take Navratri’s Talwar Raas To Another Level In Rajkot

In Gujarat, Navratri is characterized by vibrant Garba nights, traditional dress code and festivals organized in honour of Goddess Durga. However, there is one unique event that caught the attention of people in Rajkot – Talwar Raas, a traditional sword dance that demonstrates martial prowess in sync with the festive mood of Navratri.

Several videos posted online reveal the fact that the participants are performing the act of wielding the swords while riding on bikes and jeeps at Rajvi Palace, commonly referred to as Ranjit Vilas Palace, in Rajkot. The women wearing the traditional dress codes make a unique and remarkable appearance as they wield their swords in coordination.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: Kshatriya Rajput women performed the traditional Sword Raas at Rajvi Palace during Navratri, displaying sword-fighting skills while riding bikes and jeeps. (12.10) https://t.co/DhkKCO9R5o — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026







The event is an integration of a traditional art and an adventurous performance. The unique aspect of this performance is that of women wielding swords while seated on vehicles.

What Is Talwar Raas?

Talwar Raas is part of Gujarat’s martial tradition as well as folk traditions in various Rajput and Kshatriya groups. This dance form takes place during festive occasions like Navratri and incorporates the use of swords and coordination skills.

Moreover, Talwar Raas has associations with the symbolism of Goddess Durga, where her power is associated with the victory of good over evil. For the communities performing this dance form, Talwar Raas is much more than an entertainment form; rather, it is a means of preserving their heritage.

How Do Participants Prepare For The Sword Dance?

The participating individual told IANS that she was delighted to see people coming from various locations to watch the show. She stated that the organization to which she belonged took efforts to preserve the traditional way of Garba and Raas.

The participant claimed that the dancers rehearsed a lot under the direction of experienced leaders. Even those individuals who do not know how to handle swords are taught before they take part in the routines. The rehearsal is an essential component of the performance where participants have to synchronize their moves and sword handling skills.

Why Has The Rajkot Talwar Raas Performance Drawn Attention?

The combination of swords, traditional attire and performances on bikes and jeeps has given the Rajkot display a distinctive visual appeal. At the same time, it has brought renewed attention to an art form that participants are working to preserve.

For the women involved, the performance is not simply a Navratri attraction. It is also an opportunity to introduce younger generations to their community’s martial traditions and keep those practices visible during one of Gujarat’s most celebrated festivals.

As Navratri celebrations continue, the Rajkot performance offers a glimpse of how traditional forms can remain rooted in their cultural history while being presented in new and striking ways.

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