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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

The exact location and date of the footage are yet to be confirmed. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of goods kept outside shops.

A man stealing milk crates kept outside a shop in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. (Source:Screengrab)
A man stealing milk crates kept outside a shop in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 14:32 IST

A CCTV video purportedly showing a man stealing milk crates kept outside a shop in broad daylight has surfaced on social media. While the footage has drawn attention, the exact location and date of the incident have not yet been independently established. However, reports suggest that the incident may have taken place in Hyderabad. The video shows a man approaching a shop where several milk crates have been placed outside. He is allegedly seen picking up the crates and walking away, seemingly taking advantage of the fact that the items were left unattended.

Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Milk Crates

In the CCTV footage, the man can reportedly be seen approaching the shop and taking away the milk crates without attracting immediate attention. The incident appears to have taken place during regular business hours, with the theft allegedly carried out in broad daylight. The video has since attracted attention, raising concerns over thefts targeting small businesses and local shopkeepers.

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Shopkeepers Face Security Concerns

Milk crates and other goods are often kept outside shops for easy access and delivery purposes. However, leaving such items unattended can expose shopkeepers to theft and financial losses. The incident also highlights the importance of CCTV surveillance in monitoring commercial establishments and identifying suspicious activities.

Location and Date Yet to Be Confirmed

Although reports suggest that the footage could be from Hyderabad, neither the exact location nor the date of the incident has been confirmed so far. It is also unclear whether the shopkeeper has lodged a police complaint or whether any action has been initiated in connection with the alleged theft.
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WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight
Tags: CCTV viral videoDaylight Thefthyderabad newsHyderabad viral videoMilk Crate TheftMilk Crates StolenMilk Crates Theft VideoShop Theftthief caught on camera

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WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

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WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

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WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight
WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight
WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight
WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight
WATCH: Thief Steals Milk Crates Kept Outside A Shop In Broad Daylight

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